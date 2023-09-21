St. Louis CITY SC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

St. Louis CITY SC have taken another step toward potentially the greatest expansion season in MLS history, clinching the first Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Western Conference.

The first-year club's achievement arrived after a 0-0 draw vs. LAFC in Matchday 33, leaving them on pace for ~56 points this year. For comparison, LAFC's 2018 squad achieved the best regular season for an MLS expansion team by earning 57 points.

Now, in the buildup to Decision Day on Oct. 21, St. Louis will look to lock in the West's No. 1 seed and secure home-field advantage at CITYPARK.

Key pieces

While smashing expectations in their inaugural campaign, St. Louis have relied on a Best XI-caliber performance from goalkeeper Roman Bürki, an MLS All-Star alongside center back Tim Parker. Their two Designated Players – striker João Klauss and midfielder Eduard Löwen – are hugely influential and further reflect the club's German Bundesliga influence. US international forward Nicholas Gioacchini is their leading scorer with 10 goals.