Jesús Ferreira makes FC Dallas history: "We need him"

The Western Conference club’s 2023 season, in many respects, can be boiled down to that simple statement. And it certainly was the case Wednesday evening, with the US men’s national team forward scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake.

Ferreira’s performance was both cathartic and momentous, putting him second in the club history books for all-time goals (49) – surpassing Kenny Cooper but remaining behind leader Jason Kreis (97).

The brace, which included a 62nd-minute penalty kick and 71st-minute curler, provided Ferreira’s first MLS regular-season goals in over three months (not since June 7). Two USMNT hat-tricks in the Concacaf Gold Cup and a Leagues Cup playmaker role filled in the in-between period, as well as an MLS All-Star appearance vs. Premier League powerhouse Arsenal. But league tallies for FCD were slipping by.

“I had a great conversation with [Ferreira] earlier this week. We talked about the frustration of not scoring goals in the league,” head coach Nico Estévez said postgame. “And I told him he just hasn’t played many [MLS] games after the Gold Cup.

“It’s been two or three months without scoring in the league but that’s because he wasn’t able to play many games over that time because of the Leagues Cup. So it seems like it was a lot but it really wasn’t that long. He really only played two [league] games, Atlanta and Seattle. But it’s great that he keeps breaking records and scoring goals because we need him scoring.”

Ferreira, for his part, reflected on the historic nature of his second-half heroics in the come-from-behind victory over RSL – which also helped snap a three-match winless streak.