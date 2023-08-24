Your Thursday Kickoff: Can Messi’s Miami be stopped? A new era rises in Houston

After Wednesday night's thrilling semifinals, two of Major League Soccer's biggest stars will collide in the 2023 US Open Cup Final. Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi are set to host Houston Dynamo FC and Héctor Herrera on Sept. 27. Houston have now officially qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

What happened?: Everything. Again.

Stop me if you’ve heard it before, but FC Cincinnati were the better team for the majority of the game and got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Lucho Acosta and Brandon Vazquez. Then Lionel Messi found Leo Campana on a free kick to bring Miami back into the game, Cincy missed a ton of chances to kill the game and Messi found Campana with a stunning cross in stoppage time to send the game to extra time. The Herons and Josef Martinez immediately scored, but Yuya Kubo equalized minutes later. Inter Miami won on penalties thanks to a Drake Callender save. Yawn. Next plot point, please. Derivative. Seen it. Simpsons did it better. Etc...

So, did we learn anything?: Upon Messi’s absurd equalizing assist, The Internet immediately went into their big old bag of “GIFs To Tweet” and came up with the Breaking Bad scene where Jesse Pinkman is screaming “HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT.” But that’s not the Breaking Bad moment that sums this whole thing up. For the first time I can remember, The Internet is wrong. The correct Breaking Bad moment to sum up this Inter Miami team comes when Pinkman is discussing the plot-armored villain of the show, Walter White, with the two characters tasked with stopping him.

“Look, you two guys are just… guys, okay? Mr. White... he's the devil. You know, he is smarter than you, he is luckier than you. Whatever you think is supposed to happen, I'm telling you, the exact reverse opposite of that is gonna happen, okay?"

Right now, the rest of MLS are those guys. They can plan, they can execute almost perfectly on that plan, but, in the end, Inter Miami aren’t just better because of Messi. They’re luckier. Define “luck” however you’d like here. It probably has way more to do with Messi being the best player on the planet rather than random chance repeatedly falling in Miami’s favor, but that doesn’t change what it feels like. Messi alone isn’t the reason for winning three consecutive high-stakes penalty shootouts. Probably. Maybe.

Anyway, Miami will be heavy, heavy favorites in the US Open Cup final. They may not even need penalties to win it all. But last night did provide another interesting data point for when the Herons finally begin MLS play this weekend. Remember, the math here suggests they’re going to need about 27 points over the final 12 games to make it into one of the two Wild Card round spots in the East. If seventh-place Atlanta continue on their current pace, Miami would need around 34 points to avoid the Wild Card. Both options somehow feel plausible at this point, but the team as a whole did look like it understandably needed a little rest last night. And in MLS play, draws don’t turn into wins. They’re just draws.