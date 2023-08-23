Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough out with knee injury

William Yarbrough

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The Colorado Rapids’ potential climb up the Western Conference standings has taken a hit, with the club announcing Tuesday that starting goalkeeper William Yarbrough is out for 6-8 weeks following a knee injury.

Yarbrough recently underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscus tear. The timeline could rule the 34-year-old former US international out for the remainder of Colorado’s 2023 campaign; the regular season ends Oct. 21 with Decision Day contests.

Though Colorado are last in the West (3W-10L-10D, 19 points), Yarbrough has posted seven shutouts in 20 games (all starts). He joined the Rapids for their 2020 campaign, originally on loan from Liga MX side Club León, and ranks top three in club history for saves (318), goalkeeper appearances (101) and goalkeeper wins (37).

In Yarbrough’s absence, head coach Robin Fraser is expected to turn to Marko Ilić between the posts. The Serbian international originally joined Colorado on loan last winter before his permanent transfer in mid-July from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk.

Colorado are in danger of missing the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, sitting 12 points off the postseason pace with 11 games to go. They return to action Wednesday night at defending champions LAFC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
