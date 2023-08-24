US Open Cup Final: Messi's Miami to host Herrera's Houston

After Wednesday night's thrilling semifinals, two of Major League Soccer's biggest stars will collide in the 2023 US Open Cup Final.
Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi are set to host Houston Dynamo FC and Héctor Herrera on Sept. 27. Both resurgent clubs have already qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, so silverware is the main incentive when a champion gets crowned.
- WHEN: Sept. 27 (time TBD)
- WHERE: Fort Lauderdale, Florida | DRV PNK Stadium
Lionel Messi’s heroic start to life with Inter Miami CF continued Wednesday evening, powering his new team into another championship match – this time via a penalty-kick shootout victory after a 3-3 comeback draw at FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.
The Herons, four days after lifting the Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC, are now eight games unbeaten since Messi joined in mid-July (6W-0L-2D). Head coach Tata Martino's group just keeps finding a way, and now they're one match from adding Miami's second-ever trophy.
Houston Dynamo FC have reached the 2023 US Open Cup final, overcoming Real Salt Lake with a 3-1 extra-time victory in Wednesday night's semifinal at Shell Energy Stadium. Late goals from midfielders Coco Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo were the difference for Ben Olsen's side.
Houston are seeking their second US Open Cup title in six years after emerging victorious in 2018. The Dynamo have undergone tremendous roster turnover the past two seasons, and now they're one match away from a trophy.