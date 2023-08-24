US Open Cup Final: Messi's Miami to host Herrera's Houston

Lionel Messi’s heroic start to life with Inter Miami CF continued Wednesday evening, powering his new team into another championship match – this time via a penalty-kick shootout victory after a 3-3 comeback draw at FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.

The Herons, four days after lifting the Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC, are now eight games unbeaten since Messi joined in mid-July (6W-0L-2D). Head coach Tata Martino's group just keeps finding a way, and now they're one match from adding Miami's second-ever trophy.