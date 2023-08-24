Houston Dynamo outlast Real Salt Lake: Next stop, Open Cup final!

Houston Dynamo FC have reached the 2023 US Open Cup final, overcoming Real Salt Lake with a 3-1 extra-time victory in Wednesday night's semifinal at Shell Energy Stadium.
The result books Houston a USOC final date at Inter Miami CF on Sept. 27, plus ensures they'll compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup regardless of how next month's title bout unfolds.
The Dynamo's decisive moment arrived in the 105th minute via Coco Carrasquilla, whose right-footed blast from just inside the penalty area beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the far post. They then padded their lead in the 125th minute via Luis Caicedo, sealing the result once the visitors were reduced to 10 men for defender Brayan Vera's red card (119').
Carrasquilla and Caicedo's extra-time heroics were required after Anderson Julio's snap header in the 64th minute negated Héctor Herrera's one-time finish in first-half stoppage time. All three Dynamo goals were assisted by Amine Bassi.
Houston controlled the match, finishing with nearly 70% of possession and a 30-11 shots advantage.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Dynamo have undergone tremendous roster turnover the past two seasons, a sign of general manager Pat Onstad trying to reignite a once-dominant club. Wednesday night represented a big step in the right direction, leaving Houston seeking their second US Open Cup title in six years after emerging victorious in 2018. Now, head coach Ben Olsen's team will look to deny Lionel Messi and Miami a second title in two months – knowing 2024 CCC soccer already awaits.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Coco Carrasquilla, who won the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Ball with Panama earlier this summer, sent his team to the USOC final.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Every Dynamo attacking move seemed to have Bassi at the center of it. The offseason signing from French club Metz finished with a trio of assists.
Next Up
- HOU: Saturday, Aug. 26 at Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- RSL: Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)