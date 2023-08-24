Houston Dynamo outlast Real Salt Lake: Next stop, Open Cup final!

The result books Houston a USOC final date at Inter Miami CF on Sept. 27, plus ensures they'll compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup regardless of how next month's title bout unfolds.

The Dynamo's decisive moment arrived in the 105th minute via Coco Carrasquilla, whose right-footed blast from just inside the penalty area beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the far post. They then padded their lead in the 125th minute via Luis Caicedo, sealing the result once the visitors were reduced to 10 men for defender Brayan Vera's red card (119').

Carrasquilla and Caicedo's extra-time heroics were required after Anderson Julio's snap header in the 64th minute negated Héctor Herrera's one-time finish in first-half stoppage time. All three Dynamo goals were assisted by Amine Bassi.