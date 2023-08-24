Lionel Messi! UNREAL assist powers Inter Miami CF in Open Cup

LEO MESSI AND LEONARDO CAMPANA COME THROUGH AGAIN FOR INTER MIAMI. 😱 ALL LEVEL IN CINCY IN STOPPAGE TIME. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TUcBPR3x3b

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward fired off a must-see assist Wednesday night at FC Cincinnati, setting up a 97th-minute equalizing header from Leonardo Campana. With the score set at 2-2, the US Open Cup semifinal then went into extra time.

Following that second bit of Messi-to-Campana magic, epic scenes ensued with Miami striker Josef Martínez (93') and Cincy substitute Yuya Kubo (114') both scored in extra frames. After the 3-3 draw, PKs ensued and homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi was the hero following Drake Callender's fifth-round save that denied Nick Hagglund and stunned the TQL Stadium crowd (5-4).