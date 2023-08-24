Matchday

Lionel Messi! UNREAL assist powers Inter Miami CF in Open Cup

Jonathan Sigal

Even when he's not scoring, Lionel Messi's brilliance doesn't waver.

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward fired off a must-see assist Wednesday night at FC Cincinnati, setting up a 97th-minute equalizing header from Leonardo Campana. With the score set at 2-2, the US Open Cup semifinal then went into extra time.

Following that second bit of Messi-to-Campana magic, epic scenes ensued with Miami striker Josef Martínez (93') and Cincy substitute Yuya Kubo (114') both scored in extra frames. After the 3-3 draw, PKs ensued and homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi was the hero following Drake Callender's fifth-round save that denied Nick Hagglund and stunned the TQL Stadium crowd (5-4).

The Herons are four days removed from winning the 2023 Leagues Cup title and booking a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. Now, they've taken down the MLS Supporters' Shield leaders and will fight for a second trophy in the USOC final on Sept. 27.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday US Open Cup

Related Stories

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami! Open Cup final awaits after FC Cincinnati thriller
Playoff hunt: What will define Eastern Conference bubble teams in 2023?
Playoff hunt: What will define Western Conference bubble teams in 2023?
More News
More News
Lionel Messi & Inter Miami! Open Cup final awaits after FC Cincinnati thriller

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami! Open Cup final awaits after FC Cincinnati thriller
Playoff hunt: What will define Eastern Conference bubble teams in 2023?

Playoff hunt: What will define Eastern Conference bubble teams in 2023?
Lionel Messi! UNREAL assist powers Inter Miami CF in Open Cup

Lionel Messi! UNREAL assist powers Inter Miami CF in Open Cup
Portland Timbers striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda out with ACL tear

Portland Timbers striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda out with ACL tear
Playoff hunt: What will define Western Conference bubble teams in 2023?

Playoff hunt: What will define Western Conference bubble teams in 2023?
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?
More News
Video
Video
Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. COL, 36'
1:19

Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. COL, 36'
Goal: C. Vela vs. COL, 29'
0:54

Goal: C. Vela vs. COL, 29'
Goal: M. Bogusz vs. COL, 19'
0:27

Goal: M. Bogusz vs. COL, 19'
Carles Gil: New England maestro makes magic happen
0:46
Quicker Stats

Carles Gil: New England maestro makes magic happen
More Video