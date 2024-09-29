Your Sunday Kickoff: New York City FC make derby statement, seven clubs clinch playoffs berths

Multiple teams clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spots
A whole bunch of teams are in. Seattle, Houston, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, Vancouver and LAFC all punched their ticket last night.
7 MLS stadiums to host matches in FIFA 2025 Club World Cup
Seven MLS stadiums are among the 12 venues selected to host FIFA 2025 Club World Cup matches, set for June 15 to July 13, 2025 in the United States. Audi Field, Bank of America Stadium, GEODIS Park, Inter&Co Stadium, Lumen Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and TQL Stadium will all host matches.
The Shield race is all but over, the West is as confusing as ever, and there’s a new New York on top. Let’s talk it out.
In a battle between teams who desperately needed a result to go their way, NYCFC were the only team that seemed interested in making that happen. They immediately jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Alonso Martínez scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season, and NYCFC pummeled their archrivals in a stunning game.
This looked like the NYCFC team we knew still existed deep inside them. This looked like the Red Bulls we’ve been watching for months having their very worst day. You can only keep expecting things to get better for so long.
Both teams are tied on 44 points now. NYCFC have the edge though.
Lionel Messi still isn’t at his full best. That means he’s only far and away the best player in the league right now instead of hilariously far and away the best player in the league right now. He didn’t have his best game, but still found time for a stunning equalizer.
The winner didn’t come though. For the third straight game, the Herons left the pitch with only a point. It’s exactly the result Columbus needed to make the Supporters’ Shield race truly interesting again if they could pull out a win…
Well. Nope. Sorry, Columbus. Christian Benteke had other ideas.
Benteke is up to 21 goals on the season now and is the favorite for the Golden Boot presented by Audi heading into the final three games of the year. Unfortunately for D.C., Golden Boots don’t get you into the playoffs. D.C. are three points back of the line after a well-earned draw.
And Columbus are still eight points back of Miami. Even with a head-to-head matchup on the way on Wednesday, this deficit is going to be too much to overcome. Inter Miami will be your Shield winners barring something truly spectacular.
How badly did LAFC need this?
Fresh off their U.S. Open Cup title on Wednesday, they went into TQL Stadium against a Cincy side with plenty to play for and got goals from 18-year-old David Martínez and Denis Bouanga to take three huge points on the road. Their five-game run in MLS without a win is over and they’re sitting second in the West with a game in hand on everyone chasing and just four games to go.
It’s a key win for their spot in the standings and a key win for their psyche as the playoffs come closer. They may have just gotten their best win of the season at the best possible time. Now they get to ease their way to the end of the season with a run of St. Louis, Sporting KC, Vancouver and San Jose. There are plenty of opportunities left to keep building confidence. An LAFC team with confidence heading into the playoffs will be the favorite in the West to reach MLS Cup.
OH NO, RSL.
Up 2-0, RSL were cruising to a critical win for their home playoff hopes. But late goals from Jáder Obrian and Guilherme Biro left RSL with just one point. They ended the night in third place, just two points ahead of fifth-place Seattle with three games to go.
Maybe more importantly though, Chicho Arango has only scored once since he delivered a hat trick on June 1. It doesn’t matter where RSL finish in the standings if Arango isn’t going to find the net in the playoffs.
It just took one moment from Paul Rothrock—five goals and two assists in 1141 minutes now, by the way—for the Sounders to earn a massive win. Seattle are sitting in fifth, but are tied with Colorado on points with three games to go. I don’t think I have to tell y’all about what a Seattle side with a home game or two and momentum can do in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Houston have scored multiple goals just once in their last five games. It feels like they still don’t have the attacking edge they need to make waves in the playoffs. They’re in sixth place, two points behind fourth-place Colorado heading into their final three games.
Hey y’all, I think Kelvin Yeboah is for real.
Minnesota’s new DP forward is up to seven goals in six starts now. He has the Loons all the way up to eighth place and just two points away from sitting above the Wild Card line. Minnesota suddenly feel dangerous.
The Rapids did not feel dangerous last night. They had one shot on goal. It didn’t help that Zack Steffen did not put in a confidence-inspiring performance in goal. They’re still in fourth, but only barely.
Brian White immediately put the Whitecaps up early, but Jonathan Rodríguez found the back of the net later in the first half as Portland earned a point on the road.
The Whitecaps still have a game in hand on almost everyone they’re chasing, but are all the way down in seventh with four games remaining. Portland dropped to ninth last night, but are still just three points out of sixth place. The West is a messy place.
The Lions were in total control here. They’ve scored multiple goals in 12 of their last 14 games now and they just keep picking up results. We’ve talked a lot about how they’ve been bullying teams below the playoff line this year, but Dallas have been playing well lately. This is a good win. And it has Orlando in fourth place with three games left.
Dallas are done. It still seems like interim manager Peter Luccin has earned the job though.
Josef Martínez turned back the clock with a brace and Caden Clark continued his impressive run of form with his new team as Montréal cruised to a win over the Wooden Spoon winners. They’re now equal with eighth-place Toronto on points with a game in hand and have three points between them and 11th-place Atlanta.
They have the upper hand in the Wild Card race now, but they have a tough stretch to close the year. Atlanta, Charlotte and NYCFC are on the way.
Saba Lobjanidze rescued a road point for Atlanta United here. He’s been the brightest spot in a rough season in Atlanta.
The Union are still above the playoff line though with a game in hand on eighth-place Toronto and three points between them and 11th-place Atlanta. They’re still odds-on favorites for one of the final two spots in the East.
A lot of moments will have ultimately doomed Toronto if they miss the playoffs, but giving up a late equalizer to Chicago with so much on the line might be the worst. Toronto are now equal on points with Philadelphia and Montréal, but have played one more game than both.
A Brandon Bye header might have ended Nashville’s season and rescued New England’s. Nashville are now four points back of the playoff line with three games to go. The Revs are six points back, but have a game in hand on everyone they’re chasing. It’s a long shot, but they’re slightly less dead than Nashville now.
St. Louis at least got a nice rivalry win in to make this year feel a little better. Sporting KC did not do that.
