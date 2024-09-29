Your Sunday Kickoff: New York City FC make derby statement, seven clubs clinch playoffs berths

Fresh off their U.S. Open Cup title on Wednesday, they went into TQL Stadium against a Cincy side with plenty to play for and got goals from 18-year-old David Martínez and Denis Bouanga to take three huge points on the road. Their five-game run in MLS without a win is over and they’re sitting second in the West with a game in hand on everyone chasing and just four games to go.

It’s a key win for their spot in the standings and a key win for their psyche as the playoffs come closer. They may have just gotten their best win of the season at the best possible time. Now they get to ease their way to the end of the season with a run of St. Louis, Sporting KC, Vancouver and San Jose. There are plenty of opportunities left to keep building confidence. An LAFC team with confidence heading into the playoffs will be the favorite in the West to reach MLS Cup.