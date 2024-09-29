New York City FC deliver Hudson River Derby knockout: "Tough times make top teams"

New York City FC entered the ring and delivered a dominant 5-1 victory Saturday at the New York Red Bulls, clinching an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in a Hudson River Derby match that resembled a first-punch knockout.
NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing likened the game to a prize fight. His squad threw their best punches and left the Red Bulls flat on the canvas, bringing up memories of 'The Red Wedding', RBNY's infamous 7-0 win at NYCFC in May 2016.
"To me, the biggest games are like boxing matches," Cushing said during a post-match press conference rife with boxing references.
"If you just keep throwing punches, you're gonna get tired. And if you throw a few and they throw them back, you gotta throw them back. Because if you just cover up on the run, you're not down. And to me, that's how you become a top team. You take chances and when they take theirs, you take yours. And in the end, you can win football games."
Back on track
NYCFC have needed a boxer's mentality, last winning an MLS match back on July 3. Heading into this Matchday 35 fixture, they hadn't won in nine league attempts.
But with Maxi Moralez (1g/1a) and Alonso Martínez (2g/0a) leading the way Saturday, they're hoping those struggles are well and truly behind them.
"We've thought a lot about the way that I see the game in sort of the boxing metaphor," Cushing said. "I know there's many, many champion boxers that have been the champion and been knocked out in the first round. They don't retire, right? They go back to the training ring. They go back in the gym and they come back and become champions again."
NYCFC are champions again, in a sense. The victory means bragging rights in the Hudson River Derby are back on the blue side of New York, giving the heated rivalry even more meaning. Securing a result over their crosstown rivals was a priority for Cushing this year.
"This game was almost like a final for me in that sense," he said. "I wanted to walk away delivering that trophy for our supporters because they are the most important people in this football club. Yeah, our players are important, our organization is important, but the fans are everything. Without that, you don't have football teams, without a real soul."
More than a win
Cushing continued praising the fans, perhaps with a renewed appreciation after last week's 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF and the unique atmosphere playing Lionel Messi inevitably creates.
"That showed me we have a real spirit and a real character last week at Yankee Stadium. Everything about it showed me that we are a proper football team," Cushing continued. "Tonight's opportunity to build on the bad was a huge moment and a huge motivation of mine. And I said before at the start, there's only two coaches that haven't delivered postseason in the history of this football club, and I'm one of them. That hurts me, it really hurts me."
"It is a fire inside me that I will use every day on the training pitch, every moment with our players and every game to try and deliver for New York City Football Club and for all the people that are home and up in the top line."
Is NYCFC's mojo back?
"We asked the team to bring what you need in a derby; energy, fight, and inspiration," said Cushing. "We're New York, and I just said to the team, play like New York and play for those fans because we've had some good times, and we've had some downs as well this year. ... Tough times make top teams, and I believe that.”