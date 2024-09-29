New York City FC deliver Hudson River Derby knockout: "Tough times make top teams"

New York City FC entered the ring and delivered a dominant 5-1 victory Saturday at the New York Red Bulls , clinching an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in a Hudson River Derby match that resembled a first-punch knockout.

"If you just keep throwing punches, you're gonna get tired. And if you throw a few and they throw them back, you gotta throw them back. Because if you just cover up on the run, you're not down. And to me, that's how you become a top team. You take chances and when they take theirs, you take yours. And in the end, you can win football games."

"To me, the biggest games are like boxing matches," Cushing said during a post-match press conference rife with boxing references.

NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing likened the game to a prize fight. His squad threw their best punches and left the Red Bulls flat on the canvas, bringing up memories of ' The Red Wedding ', RBNY's infamous 7-0 win at NYCFC in May 2016.

Back on track

NYCFC have needed a boxer's mentality, last winning an MLS match back on July 3. Heading into this Matchday 35 fixture, they hadn't won in nine league attempts.

But with Maxi Moralez (1g/1a) and Alonso Martínez (2g/0a) leading the way Saturday, they're hoping those struggles are well and truly behind them.

"We've thought a lot about the way that I see the game in sort of the boxing metaphor," Cushing said. "I know there's many, many champion boxers that have been the champion and been knocked out in the first round. They don't retire, right? They go back to the training ring. They go back in the gym and they come back and become champions again."

NYCFC are champions again, in a sense. The victory means bragging rights in the Hudson River Derby are back on the blue side of New York, giving the heated rivalry even more meaning. Securing a result over their crosstown rivals was a priority for Cushing this year.