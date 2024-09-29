St. Louis CITY set the tone in Midwest derby: "We'll be a good team"

St. Louis CITY SC know the future is bright – they’ve shown it in glimmers, even as they were officially eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Despite other Matchday 35 results slashing their postseason hopes, Saturday's 3-1 win over Midwest rivals Sporting Kansas City set the early tone for 2025.

“Regardless of what happened to end this year, I am very confident that we'll be a good team next year,” interim head coach John Hackworth said post-game. “These guys are working towards that, and they're putting it on display against our main rival, so I'm confident we're going to be a good team next year.”

While St. Louis' second year in MLS was hampered by odd and significant injuries to multiple star players, sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has quickly turned the team around, adding nine players in the summer transfer window.

It was a lot of change, but no quick fix.