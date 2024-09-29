Matchday

DC United's Christian Benteke nears Golden Boot: "He's been rewarded"

Is the race for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi essentially wrapped up?

Plenty could change through Decision Day on Oct. 19, but there's no questioning the advantageous position D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has put himself in.

The Belgian star scored twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw vs. the Columbus Crew, giving him a league-leading 21 goals alongside six assists. The former Premier League standout does far more than score, though.

"His leadership, his commitment to playing the style of play – he sets the line for us very often," D.C. United head coach Troy Lesesne said post-game. "He puts in a ton of work against the ball. It would be easy for a guy like that to take a play off here or there; he doesn't.

"I think he's been rewarded this year by buying into what this identity is that we're trying to create. I've said this countless times, and I've said it to him directly, I am very fortunate to work with a guy like that. There's no doubt about it; a player like that makes any coach a better coach."

But for Benteke, goals only mean so much. D.C. United's No. 20 is far more focused on making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, something the club hasn't achieved since Wayne Rooney's final season in 2019.

With three games remaining, D.C. are 12th on the Eastern Conference standings and three points below the cutoff line.

"We're still in the race," Benteke said. "… If we play the way we played tonight, we will surely have some more points."

With 27 goal contributions, Benteke has directly factored into nearly 60% of the Black-and-Red's goals this season. As he goes, so do their postseason hopes.

"If he's in this form in these last three matches, we've got a chance," Lesesne said.

MLS Golden Boot pres. by Audi: Matchday 35
PLAYER
GOALS + ASSISTS
1. Christian Benteke - DC
21g, 6a
2. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
18g, 10a
3. Cristian Arango - RSL
17g, 12a
4. Luis Suárez - MIA
17g, 6a
5. Dániel Gazdag - PHI
17g, 2a
