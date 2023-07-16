Your Sunday Kickoff: Lionel Messi to be unveiled tonight in Miami, final MLS results before Leagues Cup

Messi signs with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi has formally joined Inter Miami CF, as the club announced Saturday they’ve signed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion. Inter Miami reportedly view him as a starter.
Bienvenido Messi Primetime event
Here’s how to watch and stream Lionel Messi’s unveiling on MLS Season Pass tonight at 8:30 pm ET.
Lionel Messi in MLS: All the details
Don’t miss a minute of action as Lionel Messi embarks on the next chapter of his iconic career. Sign up to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: Antonio Carlos skied for a header and Duncan McGuire took and finished an outstanding pass from Mauricio Pereyra as Orlando took all three points in Atlanta.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a solid bounce-back win for Orlando after last week’s trip to Salt Lake. They took an early punch off the chin, capitalized on their chances and managed the game from there. Professional and another sign this Orlando side is going to keep being dangerous.
What happened?: Cincy cruised. Nashville picked up two red cards for the second straight game and lost for the fifth time in six games.
So, did we learn anything?: I said last week that sometimes you can just tell when something special is happening and there’s nothing anyone else can do to stop it. Add Aaron Boupendza coming on and sealing the game in his first appearance to Cincy’s growing list. Folks, your 2023 Supporters' Shield winners. It’s (pretty much) a wrap.
Meanwhile, a break for Leagues Cup comes at the best possible time for Nashville. They need a hard reset and time to get their new DP striker in.
What happened?: Mahala Opoku scored his first goal for Montréal and they cruised to a home win to break a two-game home losing streak.
So, did we learn anything?: If you needed a reminder Mahala rules, you got it. An excellent moment for him and a much, much-needed win for Montréal with a team that looked a lot closer to full strength than it has in the few games since the start of the Gold Cup.
What happened?: It was close and then it was not close. Congrats to Ian Harkes on a brace with his new team.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s an excellent week for the Revs. Two big wins at home over Atlanta and D.C. United have helped separate them from the second tier in the East. They may not catch Cincy, but very few teams below the Revs have the talent and quality to keep up.
What happened?: Jose Martínez scored another excellent goal because that’s just what he does now and Philly saw out a win.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Union good. NYCFC need something extra that they just don’t have.
What happened?: Kacper Przybylko found the net with a header just as stoppage time began and the Fire pulled off another big win.
So, did we learn anything?: Have you talked to your friends and family about an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs involving Chicago Fire FC? That’s four wins in the last five with all four wins coming via shutout. They’re now in eighth place with a game in hand on Atlanta United three points ahead of them.
I know, I know. Trust me. I’ve been hurt before. But I’m ready to get hurt again. This could be the year. And in no way will this come back to bite me.
What happened?: Bebelo Reynoso and Carlos Vela traded blows and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Congrats to LAFC on finally making it to the Leagues Cup break. Minnesota won’t mind a chance to rest and integrate some new pieces either. It will take a decent push over their final 12 games to make the playoffs.
What happened?: Not close. Another easy one for St. Louis. And a big moment to get Eduard Löwen back and on the board with an excellent free kick.
So, did we learn anything?: First off, I love the Samuel Adeniran story. Good to see him back on the scoresheet. And good to see Löwen back and doing Best XI-caliber player things again, even if it’s only as a sub. St. Louis are an excellent team and we shouldn’t take what they’re doing for granted.
Weird day for Miami. They finish their post-Messi announcement stretch with 18 points and 12 games to go with Lionel Messi on the team and Tata Martino in charge. They’ll need something around 25 points at least in those 12 games to make the playoffs. That’s 2.08 points per game. We’re talking Shield pace or bust from here on out.
What happened?: Back-to-back goals for Austin gave them the win.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Austin continues to trend in the right direction though. SKC…not so much. They’ve hit a wall lately.
What happened?: Jogging, with style.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: A Diego Luna brace powered RSL to another massive result.
So, did we learn anything?: I kept telling y’all to buy RSL stock and while y’all were there questioning me, I went ahead and bought it all and oh would you look that I’m rich beyond my wildest dreams. This is a really good and really deep team. They’re admittedly on a bit of a heater right now and it’s fair to wonder if they’ll cool off after Leagues Cup, but what’s happening in Salt Lake is a blast right now. Diego Luna has quietly become one of the best-running subplots of the whole thing by the way.
I’m not officially giving up on the Red Bulls by the way. I am very very close though.
What happened?: Dairon Asprilla and Lucas Zelarayán traded braces before Sebastian Blanco made the difference late.
So, did we learn anything?: Portland allowed it to get a little too interesting, but recovered from a stunning pair of goals from Lucas Zelarayán to get a needed win.
What happened?: A 1-1 draw.
So, did we learn anything?: A 1-1 draw for two teams whose whole vibe right now is “1-1 draw.”
What happened?: Vancouver poured on three goals early, but stalled for a bit and let LA back in the game. Eventually, Sergio Córdova put the game away.
So, did we learn anything?: Vancouver are as up and down as they come but sure are fun when they’re up. LA took this one on the chin a bit, but at least they got back in it. It’s not quite how they envisioned their follow-up to last week’s big wins though. Twelve games left and they're seven points below the line.
- Tata Martino addressed Messi’s signing after overseeing his first game with Inter Miami.
- Nashville asking themselves “some questions” after latest red cards.
- Former MLS NEXT Pro standout Chris Donovan shined for Philadelphia last night.
- RSL’s Diego Luna set to “achieve some great things” after latest performance.
MLS All-Star Game festivities continue today: Check out the fan activities prepared in D.C. ahead of the MLS Skills Challenge on Tuesday and the MLS All-Star Game Wednesday vs. Arsenal.
Good luck out there. Get back on the board in style.