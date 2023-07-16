Your Sunday Kickoff: Lionel Messi to be unveiled tonight in Miami, final MLS results before Leagues Cup

So, did we learn anything?: I kept telling y’all to buy RSL stock and while y’all were there questioning me, I went ahead and bought it all and oh would you look that I’m rich beyond my wildest dreams. This is a really good and really deep team. They’re admittedly on a bit of a heater right now and it’s fair to wonder if they’ll cool off after Leagues Cup, but what’s happening in Salt Lake is a blast right now. Diego Luna has quietly become one of the best-running subplots of the whole thing by the way.