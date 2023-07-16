Tata Martino addresses Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami

Hours after Inter Miami CF formally announced the dream signing of Lionel Messi , new head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino oversaw his first game in charge of the club.

And while the Matchday 26 contest didn't go to plan, with the team suffering a 3-0 loss Saturday evening at St. Louis CITY SC, the Argentine manager is eager to integrate the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion into the Herons' lineup.

"First of all, we’re happy the signing of the contract was made official today and tomorrow he has his presentation," said Martino, referencing Sunday's “Bienvenido Messi" special (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass). "We would’ve liked to have been able to gift him a win for that presentation, and we haven’t been able to do it.