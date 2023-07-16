Tata Martino addresses Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami

Hours after Inter Miami CF formally announced the dream signing of Lionel Messi, new head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino oversaw his first game in charge of the club.
And while the Matchday 26 contest didn't go to plan, with the team suffering a 3-0 loss Saturday evening at St. Louis CITY SC, the Argentine manager is eager to integrate the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion into the Herons' lineup.
"First of all, we’re happy the signing of the contract was made official today and tomorrow he has his presentation," said Martino, referencing Sunday's “Bienvenido Messi" special (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass). "We would’ve liked to have been able to gift him a win for that presentation, and we haven’t been able to do it.
"Then, looking to the future, with the excitement that comes with having the best player in the world playing for your team," Martino continued, having previously coached Messi with Argentina and FC Barcelona. "But also with the patience we need to have to make him physically ready so he can play at the right moment."
Messi could debut as soon as this Friday, July 21 when Miami begin their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign at home against Liga MX's Cruz Azul. An additional group stage match follows four days later, July 25, when Miami host Atlanta United.
The Herons resume MLS action on Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Three days later, they'll visit Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.
Those matches will provide plenty of benchmarks for Messi to target, as he'll hope to galvanize the Eastern Conference's last-place team and leave his mark in South Florida. Miami are currently stuck in an 11-game league winless streak, sitting 12 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.