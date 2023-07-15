Bienvenido Messi: How to watch, stream Primetime event on MLS Season Pass

It's real and it's happening: Lionel Messi has signed with Inter Miami CF through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Still don't believe us? Tune into "Bienvenido Messi" this Sunday night (8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT) exclusively on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass and see for yourself!

MLS Season Pass will have a variety of cameras capturing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion's first moments as an Inter Miami player, including Skycam to provide unique angles of Messi’s unveiling. MLS Season Pass personalities Tony Cherchi and Melissa Ortiz will emcee the event at DRV PNK Stadium.

Kaylyn Kyle will host the English version of the MLS Season Pass show with Taylor Twellman, Sacha Kljestan, and Stefano Fusaro providing commentary. Andrés Agulla will lead the Spanish production and will be joined by MLS legend Diego Valeri, Eduardo Biscayart, and Antonella Gonzalez.