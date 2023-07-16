USMNT hopeful: RSL's Diego Luna can "achieve some great things"

Diego Luna 's stock continues to rise for Real Salt Lake , coinciding with their own rise up the Western Conference standings.

The Northern California native was a key figure for the United States during their run to the quarterfinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this spring. On Saturday, the midfielder's qualities were on display once more during a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls, his brace making him the youngest player in club history to register a multiple-goal effort.

And if it seems as though Luna's U-20 trip has helped him take a fresh approach to the game, that's because it has.

"I think it was a lot of confidence and a lot of stuff going through my head that was clogging me up," Luna said postgame. "What shows is when I'm free and I'm having fun playing, it shows who I really am, so I think that was something when I came back. I felt free and open to the game and relaxed and able to play."

That's led to plenty of praise from his head coach.