Your Sunday Kickoff: Jordan Morris hits another level, St. Louis fairytale continues

What happened?: Next to nothing until the very, very end when Portland somehow ended up with a position player in goal. And even then, not really anything.
So, did we learn anything?: Oh goodness, no.
What happened?: Elias Manoel jumped all over a mistake from Charlotte to score his first goal of the year, but the Red Bulls couldn’t hold onto the lead after a gentle touch from Andres Reyes redirected a pass into his own net.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s been a frustrating start to 2023 for the Red Bulls. They were unlucky on Saturday, but still, this one has to be deflating.
What happened?: The Crew took an early lead and then just slammed on the gas in the second half. It’s the worst loss in Atlanta United history.
So, did we learn anything?: I actually don’t think so? Both teams were missing so many key pieces. It’s disappointing from an Atlanta perspective that they didn’t have more fight in them, but I’m not sure this is anything more than a nice boost for a Columbus team that needed it. It won’t be the last game like this under Wilfried Nancy.
What happened?: Noel Buck! The 17-year-old continued his outstanding start to 2023 with a late winner.
So, did we learn anything?: Noel Buck is gonna be a star, but we might have already known that. He’s been so impressive already this year and there’s obviously room to grow. You kind of have to wonder how long it will be before other teams come calling.
What happened?: Inter Miami punched back twice, but Kei Kamara’s late winner handed Chicago the win.
So, did we learn anything?: I’m not sure either team played “well” but both teams competed and Chicago ended up a little bit better off in the end.
What happened?: Orlando took an early lead thanks to Martin Ojeda’s second MLS goal, Ivan Angulo added a second and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: First and foremost, good on the Lions for coming out from the jump and capitalizing on their chances in an extremely difficult place to do that. Second, uhhhhhhh Philly, you good? There’s no CCL excuse available here. Both teams were missing a couple of players. They just came out flat and they’ve been far from their normal excellent selves so far. I don’t think we need to have any serious conversations yet or anything, but it’s something to keep an eye on. I mean, they have three losses in five games. They had five losses all of last year.
What happened?: Kevin Cabral! His first Rapids goal came at a crucial time and he looked good doing it. It’s a really nice moment for a player who’s received a lot of criticism.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s also a needed good moment for Colorado after the miserable news about Jack Price missing the rest of the season. For Austin…a tough draw is never ideal, but the way it happened is a continuation of some very bad vibes over the last couple of weeks.
What happened?: An Amine Bassi penalty made the difference.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a darn good win for Houston. NYCFC weren’t too far from full strength and the Dynamo got the job done anyway. Like, really got the job done. So far, they’ve grabbed a couple of quality results under Ben Olsen and had a few solid performances. That’s progress. Hopefully they can continue to build on this.
What happened?: SKC took an early lead, things were going great, then Jordan Morris decided he wanted a goal or four.
So, did we learn anything?: Is Jordan Morris in the best form of his career? I mean, that’s seven goals to start the season and they’re coming in different ways. Who cares who else is missing from the Seattle lineup if Morris is going to put in an MVP-caliber performance?
Meanwhile, it’s been a bad start for SKC. No bad luck tonight. They got run over by a much better team. There’s some serious work to do after earning just two points over their first five games. And Philadelphia is up next.
What happened?: A late goal from Simon Becher gave Vancouver a late point and sent tempers flaring.
So, did we learn anything?: Minnesota were maybe a bit lucky that they just dropped a couple of points in the end. The Caps piled on 23 shots in this one and just barely broke through anyway.
What happened?: Brandon Vazquez made the difference in a tight game.
So, did we learn anything?: Cincy just keep grinding out results these days, huh? It’s a new look and it suits them well so far. They have 11 points through five games, are the only team in the East without a loss and have wins over Seattle and Nashville. This team is good and it sure seems like they’re not out of second gear yet.
What happened?: Another day, another St. Louis CITY SC win. What else is new? That’s five in a row if you’re keeping count.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope! This St. Louis team is good, they are relentless and they have somehow discovered an ability to make opposing defenses go nuts at bizarre times and just pass the ball directly to them in a goal-scoring position for no discernible reason. Joao Klauss scored exactly that kind of goal last night. Again.
We should note though, the rest was much, much prettier. Nothing fluky is happening when it comes to the overall results. They might just be on their way to the best start in league history. That’s for any team, not just expansion sides.
What happened?: It seemed like Dallas had swiped a point despite an early red card, especially after Carlos Vela doinked a penalty off the crossbar. But Denis Bouanga, a surprise inclusion on the bench after returning from international duty, found the late winner.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah, LAFC are just really good at this and Bouanga is an MVP candidate.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Not really. Both teams should have had a goal, San Jose probably should have had a win, both teams got a point.
