Your Sunday Kickoff: Jordan Morris hits another level, St. Louis fairytale continues

So, did we learn anything?: First and foremost, good on the Lions for coming out from the jump and capitalizing on their chances in an extremely difficult place to do that. Second, uhhhhhhh Philly, you good? There’s no CCL excuse available here. Both teams were missing a couple of players. They just came out flat and they’ve been far from their normal excellent selves so far. I don’t think we need to have any serious conversations yet or anything, but it’s something to keep an eye on. I mean, they have three losses in five games. They had five losses all of last year.