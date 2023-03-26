Canada ease past Curaçao to set up decisive encounter with Honduras

The victory sets up a high-stakes encounter with Honduras on March 28 (8 pm ET | OneSoccer) at BMO Field, home of Toronto FC, as a win or draw for Les Rouges means they would top the group and advance to June’s Nations League Finals, a four-team, single-elimination tournament.

Jonathan David opened the scoring for Canada via an assist from Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, continuing his fine form with Lille. The striker is a legitimate Ligue 1 Golden Boot contender with 19 goals in 27 league matches for the French side.

Then, after Curaçao defender Juriën Gaari was sent off for a second yellow card infringement, former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin doubled Canada’s lead. Like David, the 27-year-old is in form, netting eight goals in five matches for La Liga’s Real Valladolid CF since joining the Spanish club in January from Club Brugge on loan.

Expectations are high for John Herdman’s side in this competition, as they hope to build off a historic Concacaf World Cup Qualifying cycle and strong performance at the 2022 World Cup, which featured promising outings despite finishing bottom of Group F – a mix that included semifinalists in Morocco and Croatia.