USA vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

With a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup spot secured, the US men's national team hope to make it a two-for-two March international window by punching their Concacaf Nations League Finals ticket in Monday's League A, Group D finale vs. El Salvador on home soil.
How to watch and stream
- TV: TNT, Universo
- Streaming: Peacock
When
- Monday, March 27 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Carrying momentum after Friday's 7-1 victory at Grenada, the USMNT need a draw or a win to reach the Nation League's last stage in mid-June. They're defending champions of that regional competition, and ditto for when the Gold Cup gets held in late June and July.
The USMNT enter Orlando City SC's stadium with forward momentum, routing Grenada 7-1 in their first competitive match since a Round of 16 exit at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Interim head coach Anthony Hudson's group got braces from Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi, a man-of-the-match showing from captain Christian Pulisic, and a strong substitute appearance from Alejandro Zendejas after he chose the Yanks over arch-rival Mexico.
On a three-day turnaround, the USMNT could trot out an entirely new backline after the likes of Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest were rested for the Grenada trip. Midfield metronome Yunus Musah has fresh legs, too, and the dominant showing under Caribbean skies allowed Pulisic, McKennie, Gio Reyna and more to save some juice.
It all creates a positive outlook for an El Salvador rematch after the countries battled to a mud-filled 1-1 draw last June in Nations League play. Sitting atop League A, Group D with seven points, the USMNT are expected to finish the job – perhaps with much-coveted striker Folarin Balogun watching from the stands. The 21-year-old, who's third in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race (loan from Arsenal to Reims), has spent time in Orlando amid recruiting efforts to lure him away from England.
El Salvador have already qualified for this summer's Gold Cup, and now they're dreaming of a historic upset to top Group D and reach this summer's Nations League Finals. The USMNT are heavy favorites against the Central American nation, though head coach Hugo Pérez's team has earned scrappy draws at their vaunted Estadio Cuscatlán in two of the last three meetings with the Concacaf power.
Getting a win on American soil is a different story, though, for the 74th-ranked team in the world (per FIFA). They're also hoping to rebound from a 1-0 loss last Wednesday against Honduras, when a Melvin Cartagena own goal was the difference at LAFC's BMO Stadium.
La Selecta will likely be led by several MLS players, as Seattle Sounders FC fullback Alex Roldan, LA Galaxy center back Eriq Zavaleta and Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomás Romero are all established dual-national recruits. Roldan sports the captain's armband on the international stage.
El Salvador will look to stop another trend, as the USMNT hold an unblemished 5W-0L-0D record at Exploria Stadium. Maybe the underdog persona suits them well.