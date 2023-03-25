USA vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

With a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup spot secured, the US men's national team hope to make it a two-for-two March international window by punching their Concacaf Nations League Finals ticket in Monday's League A, Group D finale vs. El Salvador on home soil.

Carrying momentum after Friday's 7-1 victory at Grenada , the USMNT need a draw or a win to reach the Nation League's last stage in mid-June. They're defending champions of that regional competition, and ditto for when the Gold Cup gets held in late June and July.

The USMNT enter Orlando City SC's stadium with forward momentum, routing Grenada 7-1 in their first competitive match since a Round of 16 exit at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Interim head coach Anthony Hudson's group got braces from Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi, a man-of-the-match showing from captain Christian Pulisic, and a strong substitute appearance from Alejandro Zendejas after he chose the Yanks over arch-rival Mexico.

On a three-day turnaround, the USMNT could trot out an entirely new backline after the likes of Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest were rested for the Grenada trip. Midfield metronome Yunus Musah has fresh legs, too, and the dominant showing under Caribbean skies allowed Pulisic, McKennie, Gio Reyna and more to save some juice.