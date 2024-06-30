Your Sunday Kickoff: Galaxy, LAFC on ultimate El Tráfico collision course after big wins

Evander and Santiago Moreno erased a 2-0 first-half deficit, and then, in his probable last game with Portland, Dairon Asprilla found Jonathan Rodríguez for a stoppage-time winner. The Timbers, somehow, someway, are all the way up to fifth in the Western Conference. I don’t know exactly how we got here, but it has a ton to do with Evander and Rodríguez living up to their DP tags. Evander has nine goals and 11 assists while Rodríguez has nine goals and four assists. They’ve been outstanding and a key reason why the Timbers have been able to cover up some of their more noticeable flaws defensively.