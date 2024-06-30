Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United transfer Victor Eriksson to Swedish club

Jonathan Sigal

Minnesota United FC have transferred center back Victor Eriksson to Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF, the club announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old defender joined Minnesota in January, though made just four appearances (two starts) at the first-team level. Now, Eriksson returns to Sweden after previously making 115 appearances for Värnamo.

“We thank Victor for his time at Minnesota United and we wish him the best of luck in his future,” MNUFC chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement. “Hammarby are a big club and when this opportunity presented itself, we mutually agreed that his return to Sweden is the best move for him to continue his playing career.”

As Eriksson departs, Minnesota's backline is anchored by veterans Michael Boxall and Miguel Tapias.

The Loons are fifth in the Western Conference and could add reinforcements during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 - Aug. 14), the club's first under head coach Eric Ramsay and El-Ahmad.

Hammarby sit fourth in the Allsvenskan after 12 games, one spot shy of a Europa Conference League qualifier spot.

