Canada make Copa América statement: "We're going to enjoy this moment"

Despite debuting with a 2-0 loss against Argentina, Canada were deserved 1-0 winners against Peru in their second match before taking care of business against Chile at Orlando City SC ’s Inter&Co Stadium.

And they did it not even two months into new head coach Jesse Marsch's tenure. The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss quickly put his stamp on the CanMNT and prepared them for the big stage, with a pair of high-profile friendlies against the Netherlands and France.

Crépeau is just one of many inspiring stories on the CanMNT, who significantly bolstered their international reputation by advancing from a group that also featured defending Copa América and World Cup champions Argentina.

“My wife is here, and we shared a fantastic hug at the moment before the game because we both know what we’ve been through,” Crépeau said in a post-game interview with TSN. “We’re going to enjoy this moment, take it in, and recover and look forward.”

Less than two years removed from missing out on the FIFA 2022 World Cup after breaking his leg at that year's MLS Cup final, Crépeau has emerged as Canada’s No. 1 goalkeeper at the 2024 Copa América. The 30-year-old kept his second straight clean sheet on Saturday night as Les Rouges booked a spot in the tournament quarterfinals with a scoreless draw against Chile in their Group A finale.

The players behind our players. Thanks for pushing us over the line ❤️ // Les joueurs derrière nos joueurs. Merci de nous avoir poussés jusqu'au bout ❤️ #CANMNT #NoFearAllFight #SansPeurAvecCourage pic.twitter.com/V6gwZHnLJO

"We are not satisfied"

“I thought we would get out of the group, I really did,” Marsch said. “I knew it was going to be a big challenge. Mostly, I was trying to prepare the team to understand the savviness, intelligence and strength of South American teams.

“When I took over the team, there was a lot of talk about defensive fragilities, and no one was sure about how the team would be able to defend moving forward, so it's not just the goalkeeper and the defenders, the entire team has been tactically very organized and very disciplined, and it's meant that we’re very difficult to play against.”

Since transitioning from former boss John Herdman (now in charge of Toronto FC), the CanMNT find themselves in a realm of expectation, not just satisfaction, even with speed bumps on and off the pitch throughout the past two-and-a-half years.