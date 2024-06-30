Canada reach Copa América quarterfinals with Chile draw

Canada have reached the 2024 Copa América quarterfinals after playing to a 0-0 draw with Chile in Saturday's Group A finale.

The scoreless result at Orlando City SC’s Inter&Co Stadium, combined with Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru, clinched second place for Les Rouges, who will face the winner of Group B on July 5.

Canada failed to maximize their one-man advantage after Gabriel Suazo was sent off in the 27th minute for a second yellow card after bringing down Toronto FC's Richie Laryea.

Despite strong chances in the second half from Stephen Eustáquio, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias stood tall, making three saves.