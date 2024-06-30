Canada reach Copa América quarterfinals with Chile draw

The scoreless result at Orlando City SC’s Inter&Co Stadium, combined with Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru, clinched second place for Les Rouges, who will face the winner of Group B on July 5.
Canada failed to maximize their one-man advantage after Gabriel Suazo was sent off in the 27th minute for a second yellow card after bringing down Toronto FC's Richie Laryea.
Despite strong chances in the second half from Stephen Eustáquio, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias stood tall, making three saves.
Minnesota United breakout star Tani Oluwaseyi appeared to find the back of the net in the 92nd minute, but had his goal called back for offside.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A draw has never been a bigger win. After struggling for decades, CanMNT are into a major tournament quarterfinal after navigating a challenging group. Remember, Les Rouges have gone to two World Cups, losing all six group-stage games. A draw against Chile and a win against Peru are two of the most critical results in Canada’s men's soccer history, all under a brand new manager in Jesse Marsch.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Canada only scored once in the group stage and made things tough for themselves in their final outing, but Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito made a last-minute clearance as Chile applied late pressure.
- Man of the Match: Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crepéau was a hero again for the CanMNT, making four saves while claiming a dangerous cross in stoppage time to hold Chile off the scoresheet and send Canada through. He only conceded against Lionel Messi’s Argentina and was as exceptional as ever against Chile.