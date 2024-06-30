Mateusz Bogusz heats up for LAFC ahead of El Tráfico: "I want to keep going"

The 22-year-old had his second straight multi-goal game, putting up a hat trick to pace the Black & Gold to a 3-0 home win over the Colorado Rapids . Saturday's result extended LAFC's unbeaten run to nine games, keeping them atop the Western Conference standings.

“It means he's hungry for more, not just relaxing after one,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said postmatch of Bogusz's latest scoring outburst. “It means the team is playing offensive football and trying to score more goals and create chances… It's not just [Bogusz] getting chances, it's others as well. He was the only one who found the back of the net tonight, but we clearly created more chances than for three goals.”

From the opening whistle at BMO Stadium, LAFC were the better team and swept aside a Colorado side that had jumped into the top four in the West on the heels of a three-game winning streak.