Mateusz Bogusz heats up for LAFC ahead of El Tráfico: "I want to keep going"

The stars are aligning for Mateusz Bogusz and LAFC right now.
The 22-year-old had his second straight multi-goal game, putting up a hat trick to pace the Black & Gold to a 3-0 home win over the Colorado Rapids. Saturday's result extended LAFC's unbeaten run to nine games, keeping them atop the Western Conference standings.
“It means he's hungry for more, not just relaxing after one,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said postmatch of Bogusz's latest scoring outburst. “It means the team is playing offensive football and trying to score more goals and create chances… It's not just [Bogusz] getting chances, it's others as well. He was the only one who found the back of the net tonight, but we clearly created more chances than for three goals.”
From the opening whistle at BMO Stadium, LAFC were the better team and swept aside a Colorado side that had jumped into the top four in the West on the heels of a three-game winning streak.
"Some players are in form, some are not. More importantly, the team is in form," Cherundolo said as LAFC prepare for a July 4 El Tráfico against the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). "And I think that is what we tend to look at as coaches because when the team is in form, that means individuals will always profit."
Bogusz is profiting the most right now from this situation, reaching 12g/5a and strengthening his case to remain in the starting lineup after the arrival of Olivier Giroud. The legendary French striker, currently participating at UEFA Euro 2024, is eligible to debut with LAFC once the secondary transfer window opens on July 18.
“When I shoot, it’s always going to the goal,” Bogusz said. “I have the feeling like I know where the ball is going to bounce, where the ball is going to land. I’m very happy now and I want to keep going.
“Even if I score this hat trick, I’m not finished. I’m going to work harder and work for more.”