Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Jimmy Farkarlun from MLS NEXT Pro

Austin FC logo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed winger Jimmy Farkarlun from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II to a one-year contract with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Saturday.

Selected 31st overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Farkarlun has also signed a loan agreement with Austin FC II, allowing him to play in both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro matches for the rest of 2024

“Jimmy will add depth to our options at winger moving forward,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell in a release. “He is a young prospect with opportunities to continue to grow and improve with our club.”

Farkarlun has 2g/3a in 12 MLS NEXT Pro games this year, while also contributing two goals and one assist with Austin's first team during the 2024 preseason.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Austin FC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Minnesota United transfer Victor Eriksson to Swedish club
Columbus Crew transfer Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough FC
New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca
More News
More News
Canada make Copa América statement: "We're going to enjoy this moment"

Canada make Copa América statement: "We're going to enjoy this moment"
Thiago Almada gets "happy ending" in wild Atlanta United win

Thiago Almada gets "happy ending" in wild Atlanta United win
Jordi Alba golazo keeps Inter Miami rolling: "We're lucky to have him"

Jordi Alba golazo keeps Inter Miami rolling: "We're lucky to have him"
Canada reach Copa América quarterfinals with Chile draw

Canada reach Copa América quarterfinals with Chile draw
Minnesota United transfer Victor Eriksson to Swedish club
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United transfer Victor Eriksson to Swedish club
Video
Video
Inter Miami still thriving without Messi, Suárez
2:14
MLS Wrap-Up

Inter Miami still thriving without Messi, Suárez
Mateusz Bogusz continues torrid pace for LAFC
3:02
MLS Wrap-Up

Mateusz Bogusz continues torrid pace for LAFC
Thiago Almada, Jamal Thiaré power Atlanta United
4:22
MLS Wrap-Up

Thiago Almada, Jamal Thiaré power Atlanta United
WATCH: Albert Rusnák PK brace lifts Sounders to comeback win
7:13

WATCH: Albert Rusnák PK brace lifts Sounders to comeback win