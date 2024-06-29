Austin FC sign Jimmy Farkarlun from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed winger Jimmy Farkarlun from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II to a one-year contract with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Saturday.

Selected 31st overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Farkarlun has also signed a loan agreement with Austin FC II, allowing him to play in both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro matches for the rest of 2024

“Jimmy will add depth to our options at winger moving forward,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell in a release. “He is a young prospect with opportunities to continue to grow and improve with our club.”

Farkarlun has 2g/3a in 12 MLS NEXT Pro games this year, while also contributing two goals and one assist with Austin's first team during the 2024 preseason.