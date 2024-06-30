Jordi Alba golazo keeps Inter Miami rolling: "We're lucky to have him"

That's because the Herons have plenty of other world-class players to choose from – including fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba , who scored a stunning, long-range golazo that proved the game-winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Nashville SC .

Alba's moment of brilliance followed Ian Fray's second header in as many games as the Herons held on to earn their third win in a row, all three coming amid Messi and Suárez's participation at the 2024 Copa América.

“[I celebrated] as should be celebrated because it was a great goal," head coach Gerardo Martino said postgame of Alba's 44th-minute stunner. "I’m not surprised because he is a player with so much category and quality."

The iconic left back, who started at GEODIS Park alongside fellow Barça alum Sergio Busquets, has picked up his offensive output of late, posting 2g/3a in his last four matches.