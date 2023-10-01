Your Sunday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati claim Supporters’ Shield, latest on Messi injury

FC Cincinnati win 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield
It’s finally official. FC Cincinnati are your 2023 Supporters’ Shield winners. The Shield – awarded annually to the team with the most regular-season points – arrives in Cincy just two years after the club finished last in MLS for the third straight season.
Nashville SC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Nashville SC have secured a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. They’ve qualified for the postseason every year since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020.
LAFC host RSL tonight
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: Cucho Hernández and Nathan Harriel each found the net in a draw. The Crew put up 21 shots, 2.4 xG and controlled possession 68% to 32%, but needed Cucho’s late penalty to break through.
So, did we learn anything?: It wasn’t exactly an inspiring performance from Philly (again), but they eeked out a draw. That’s good news for the other teams in the East fighting for a home playoff spot. Philadelphia ended the night in fourth while the Crew ended it in fifth.
What happened?: No Messi again for Inter Miami. They needed a stoppage-time goal from Tomás Avilés to earn a point in this one.
So, did we learn anything?: Life without Messi is tough. Miami said post-match that he’s improving day by day, but it’s not clear when he’ll be back. Fortunately for the Herons, other results went their way last night. They’re just four points out of ninth with a game in hand on everyone in front of them.
Meanwhile, that’s a great road point in a vacuum for NYCFC, but a bummer of a road point considering the late equalizer. They still jumped up to eighth in the East, one point ahead of a collection of teams chasing them. They’ve played one more game than most of those teams though.
What happened?: Dave Romney (?!) answered Karol Swiderski’s equalizer immediately to give the Revs a huge win.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s on Charlotte for not doing what they need to do to slow down elite goal-scoring talents like Noel Buck and Dave Romney.
It’s an important win for New England though. They move into third place and have a little more room for error heading into an absurd four-game stretch against Columbus, Orlando, Nashville and Philadelphia to close the season.
What happened?: Georgios Koutsias made the difference immediately after the Red Bulls went down to 10 men. The 64th-minute goal was Chicago’s first shot of the night.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a wild smash-and-grab for Chicago. They were outshot 18-to-5 and had absolutely nothing working until the red card. They’re now tied on points for the final playoff spot in the East.
For the Red Bulls… man, sometimes it’s just not your year. For the folks who are still invested in the team keeping their playoff streak going, this one had to hurt. For the folks who already checked out this year, well, that’s understandable.
What happened?: The Lions rolled here. CF Montréal are turning into a punching bag for the conference’s best teams down the stretch.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so. We know the Lions are a contender. We know road Montréal are a bit of a disaster right now. Orlando jumped into second place in the East with the win and CF Montréal are down to ninth place in the East with two other teams equal on points. At this point, even if Montréal make it in, it’s not like there’s going to be a lot of confidence in them making a run and spending the entire playoffs away from home.
What happened?: Toronto and Jonathan Osorio did enough to give Cincy a scare, but Aaron Boupendza eventually scored the goal that sealed the Supporters’ Shield for Cincy.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Congrats to Cincy. It’s an excellent story and they’ve been unreal all season. This has been inevitable for a few months now.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Houston survived the post-trophy hangover. Dallas got a road point. Everyone goes home kind of sort of happy. Houston head home still in fourth place. Dallas head home still in ninth place. Good work everyone…
Oh my god, nothing changed in the West like at all last night, did it? Why is this conference doing this to me?
What happened?: Paul Marie scored in the 82nd minute because Minnesota refuse to win a home game.
So, did we learn anything?: We did not. I’m not disappointed Minnesota, I’m just mad.
What happened?: Nothing… but Nashville did secure a spot in the playoffs.
So, did we learn anything?: No... but Nashville did secure a spot in the playoffs.
What happened?: St. Louis stuck SKC in the crockpot and waited until they were softened up before tearing into them over the final 20 minutes.
So, did we learn anything?: Just St. Louis doing St. Louis things. Nothing new to see here. They will clinch the West's top spot if LAFC fail to win tonight. No one has even been close to them in the conference this season. I know about the overperformance of xG and other concerns, but there’s just not a way you can see them as anything but a massive favorite to make it through the playoffs and get to MLS Cup. Other than Houston, they’re the only team in the West even remotely playing at an elite level.
What happened?: Colorado won? Colorado won.
So, did we learn anything?: We did not. Austin have been barely staying above water the last few weeks and it’s about time we called their 2023 season a wrap. It’s been a rough one.
What happened?: A little too much. But in the end, just a tie.
So, did we learn anything?: Portland’s transition into a pure vibes-based team has been one of the best character arcs of the season. They keep pulling out points and they keep playing entertaining games. It’s all gotta feel a bit weird for Portland fans.
Anyway, the Timbers are in seventh, but are still technically just three points out of second place in the West. Maybe, more importantly, they’re now five points above the playoff line. They’re going to make it barring a disaster.
The Galaxy are all but dead after that one. They needed three points in a bad way there. It’s not all that surprising that they didn’t see it out.
What happened?: Brian White and Ryan Gauld battled Christian Beneteke and Mateusz Klich to a draw.
So, did we learn anything?: Besides D.C. need to keep letting Ted Ku-DiPietro cook? I don’t think so. It is genuinely impressive that the entire Western Conference decided to change absolutely nothing about their lot in life this weekend though. Truly a collection of mid teams who refuse to better themselves in a way that we will potentially never see again. Enjoy the commitment to meh while you can. We only get a few more weeks with it.
Anyway, Vancouver are in sixth with three games left. D.C. are now equal on points for ninth place, but have played one more game than everyone around them. It’s a good road point in the end, but the odds aren’t looking good.
Inter Miami deny Messi injury report: A report broke on Twitter alleging an MRI had discovered a hamstring tear that was “likely” to rule Messi out for the remainder of the season. Tata Martino refuted the report in his postgame presser.
- St. Louis CITY dominated Sporting KC to set another MLS record.
- FC Cincinnati know the job’s not done.
- Orlando City are growing more confident by the week.
- Julian Hall made MLS history with his New York Red Bulls debut.
- St. Louis CITY fans put together one of the best tifos of the year.
Good luck out there. Celebrate with your loved ones.