Your Sunday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati claim Supporters’ Shield, latest on Messi injury

So, did we learn anything?: Just St. Louis doing St. Louis things. Nothing new to see here. They will clinch the West's top spot if LAFC fail to win tonight. No one has even been close to them in the conference this season. I know about the overperformance of xG and other concerns, but there’s just not a way you can see them as anything but a massive favorite to make it through the playoffs and get to MLS Cup. Other than Houston, they’re the only team in the West even remotely playing at an elite level.