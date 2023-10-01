Nashville SC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC have secured a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, qualifying for the postseason every year since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020.
Head coach Gary Smith's side, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table through Matchday 35, will now look to earn home-field advantage in Round One by chasing a top-four finish. The regular season ends with Decision Day on Oct. 21, after which seeds are locked in.
The Coyotes have never advanced past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, offering a benchmark for their 2023 squad to chase.
Key pieces
Nashville's star attraction is undoubtedly Hany Mukhtar, who's pursuing back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi honors. With 15 goals and 10 assists in 30 games, that possibility is on track for the German-born No. 10.
Mukhtar is joined in the Designated Player category by US international center back Walker Zimmerman, as well as striker Sam Surridge after his summertime arrival from Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Goalkeeper Joe Willis backstops the league's best defense (28 goals against), while Shaq Moore and Daniel Lovitz expertly man the fullback spots.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.