Nashville SC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC have secured a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, qualifying for the postseason every year since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020.

Head coach Gary Smith's side, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table through Matchday 35, will now look to earn home-field advantage in Round One by chasing a top-four finish. The regular season ends with Decision Day on Oct. 21, after which seeds are locked in.

The Coyotes have never advanced past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, offering a benchmark for their 2023 squad to chase.

Key pieces

Nashville's star attraction is undoubtedly Hany Mukhtar, who's pursuing back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi honors. With 15 goals and 10 assists in 30 games, that possibility is on track for the German-born No. 10.