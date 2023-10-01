Matchday

Must-see tifo! St. Louis CITY supporters stoke Sporting KC rivalry

STL Tifo vs. SKC

© Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

A rivalry is brewing in the Midwest.

St. Louis CITY SC supporters weren't shy about fanning the flames before their 4-1 rout of Sporting Kansas City Saturday night at CITYPARK, treating the visitors to a "Wizard of Oz"-themed tifo reading "You're not in Kansas anymore."

There's little love lost between these fanbases.

The sides previously met twice in 2023, with St. Louis taking a resounding 4-0 victory at CITYPARK in May before Sporting got their revenge with a 2-1 win at Children's Mercy Park earlier this month.

Saturday's match had plenty on the line for both clubs, too. CITY SC hope to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, while Sporting KC are on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, currently 10th in the West (top nine seeds qualify).

