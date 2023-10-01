Must-see tifo! St. Louis CITY supporters stoke Sporting KC rivalry

The sides previously met twice in 2023, with St. Louis taking a resounding 4-0 victory at CITYPARK in May before Sporting got their revenge with a 2-1 win at Children's Mercy Park earlier this month.

Saturday's match had plenty on the line for both clubs, too. CITY SC hope to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, while Sporting KC are on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, currently 10th in the West (top nine seeds qualify).