Your Sunday Kickoff: Columbus & Vancouver run rampant, St. Louis' magic run ends

It's Day 2 of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup in at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Once again, MLS academies are being tested against some of the best teams and players from around the globe. And, you can watch select matches in MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
What happened?: Somewhere in between a street fight some soccer happened. And, for the first time ever, Atlanta United took down New York in the regular season thanks to Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second MLS goal.
So, did we learn anything?: This Atlanta team is up for a scrap. Red Bulls did a lot of Red Bulls things that, as usual, stifled the best version of the Five Stripes. However, in a game with 30 fouls and 10 yellow cards, Atlanta held their own, limited critical mistakes and key chances, and won more duels. Past versions of this team don’t do that.
On the other side, perhaps there are fitness concerns of some kind (especially as he acclimates to Energy Drink Soccer), but we’re over a month into the season and Dante Vanzeir still hasn’t made his first start. New York instantly became more threatening when he came on at the half. How much longer can you keep him on the bench?
What happened?: Yerson Mosquera found the net with a skying header on a corner and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so, but only because Cincy’s four wins this season have all come by one goal and three have come via a 1-0 scoreline. This is just what they do now. Their ability to manage games has them on top of the East.
What happened?: The Crew are just whomping on folks all of the sudden. Last week they did it without Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan, this week they did it with Zela in the lineup. Wilfried Nancy already has them playing some good-looking ball.
So, did we learn anything?: I think we’re learning more and more that Aidan Morris is set to leap forward this season. His brace and performance in midfield powered Columbus. You can expect more of the same going forward. Not just from Morris, but from the Crew as a whole.
RSL…well, you can most likely also expect more of the same. It’s not great.
What happened?: The Jordan Morris and Léo Chú show continued. Fresh off a performance that saw Morris bag four goals (all assisted by Chú), Morris found another on a Chú assist to start the game. Chú added a goal of his own shortly after and despite a strong second-half push by the Galaxy, Seattle held onto the win.
So, did we learn anything?: Brian Schmetzer had Raul Ruidiaz and Heber available, but stuck with last week’s international break lineup instead. It immediately paid off. The Morris striker experiment has been a productive one and it will be fascinating to see how long they stick with it as Morris puts in an MVP-caliber season and Chú takes the jump they’d been hoping for.
To their credit, the Galaxy created a ton as they clawed their way back into the game. They just weren’t good enough though. And that’s the theme so far in a season that’s seen them pick up just three points through their first five games. Fans are protesting, people are booing and the vibes are not great.
What happened?: Carles Gil did Carles Gil things, but Talles Magno canceled out Gil’s excellent late opener with an excellent header off a corner.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Just two solid teams here that grappled to a stalemate.
What happened?: A quickly taken free-kick over the top of Orlando’s defense somehow resulted in Fafa Picault sprinting his way to a leaping chip over Pedro Gallese for the game’s first goal. Hany Mukhtar sealed the deal later with his first goal of the year.
So, did we learn anything?: Hany Mukhtar had a goal and assist. Mukhtar is good at soccer.
Other than that, this game was exactly what you think it was.
What happened?: A ton of half chances that resulted in 30 shots, but no goals.
So, did we learn anything?: Probably not. And that’s a bad thing for two teams who would have really liked to learn something positive about themselves after rough starts to the season. SKC have three points in six games. Philly have a fine, but not up to standard seven.
What happened?: Toronto were in control until they weren’t. Goals from Ben Bender and Kamil Józwiak (!!) got The Crown back into this one.
So, did we learn anything?: Yikes, Toronto. That can’t happen at home. A worrying trend is developing for the Reds that suggests they can’t see out games. They opened the year with a late loss to D.C. United and have only continued to drop late leads from there. Atlanta, Columbus and now Charlotte have all scored from behind in the second half to earn a draw.
Congrats to Charlotte on a huge road point either way though. It has to be a huge boost of confidence to not only come back, but have goals from Bender and an oft-criticized Józwiak lead the way.
What happened?: Pretty much nothing so let’s just use this time to remind everyone to take a moment to stop and breathe today. People just forget to do that sometimes.
So, did we learn anything?: Nothing that you, national MLS audience member, would ever care to know.
What happened?: Facundo Quignon’s late goal seemed to give Dallas the win, but Franck Boli put home one of Portland’s very, very limited chances on his Timbers debut.
So, did we learn anything?: Dallas controlled every bit of this game, but Portland caught a break at the end. The lesson, as always, is on a game-by-game basis, soccer is not a meritocracy. We already knew that, but it’s always good to have a reminder.
What happened?: Luis Amarilla’s penalty ended St. Louis’ magical run at five games.
So, did we learn anything?: If it bleeds, you can kill it.
Minnesota did exactly what everyone expected them to and let St. Louis control the ball for the first time in their MLS existence. It paid off. There’s a blueprint in place now on how to handle the Fightin’ Toasted Raviolis (I don’t know what their nickname is yet) and we’ll see how other teams implement it as time goes on. More importantly, we’ll see how St. Louis adjust to it.
That being said, they certainly weren’t terrible last night. They just didn’t get a chance to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes in the same way.
What happened?: Kind of shockingly, nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Full credit to the Rapids for slowing down the LAFC machine. The two games following Jack Price’s injury have been hard-earned draws against Austin and LAFC. There are worse results.
What happened?: Three penalties provided all of the fireworks in this one.
So, did we learn anything?: San Jose are slightly better at earning penalties than Houston.
What happened?: Just a total and complete beatdown aided by Rudy Camacho’s 23rd-minute red card that sent CFM to 10 men.
So, did we learn anything?: The Caps have spent the year in a strange space. They clearly weren’t bad, but they weren’t doing enough to get results. This had to feel cathartic.
Important note: In the middle of the thumping, Simon Becher grabbed goals two and three on the season. If you don’t know him yet, you should perhaps start to change that. He’s only made three appearances in his brief career, but the 2022 SuperDraft pick has four goals in 118 minutes.
Oh, and things are not great in Montréal. But you might have noticed that by now.
LA Galaxy sign Serbian goalkeeper Mićović on loan from FK Čukarički: The LA Galaxy have acquired Serbian youth international goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season. The deal has a permanent transfer option. Mićović, 21, joins LA after posting 24 shutouts in 54 career professional appearances across all competitions with FK Čukarički (2018-23) and second-division side FK IMT Belgrad (2020-21) At the youth international level, Mićović has made appearances for Serbia at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels.
FC Cincinnati transfer winger Atanga to Norway's Aalesunds FK: FC Cincinnati have recalled winger Isaac Atanga from his loan to Turkish club Göztepe SK and transferred him to Norwegian side Aalesunds FK for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old departs Cincy with one goal and two assists in 23 appearances (12 starts) totaling just under 1,100 minutes. He was originally acquired in March 2021 from Danish Superligaen side FC Nordsjaelland via the U22 Initiative.
