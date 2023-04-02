Your Sunday Kickoff: Columbus & Vancouver run rampant, St. Louis' magic run ends

It's Day 2 of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup in at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Once again, MLS academies are being tested against some of the best teams and players from around the globe. And, you can watch select matches in MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

On the other side, perhaps there are fitness concerns of some kind (especially as he acclimates to Energy Drink Soccer), but we’re over a month into the season and Dante Vanzeir still hasn’t made his first start. New York instantly became more threatening when he came on at the half. How much longer can you keep him on the bench?

So, did we learn anything?: This Atlanta team is up for a scrap. Red Bulls did a lot of Red Bulls things that, as usual, stifled the best version of the Five Stripes. However, in a game with 30 fouls and 10 yellow cards, Atlanta held their own, limited critical mistakes and key chances, and won more duels. Past versions of this team don’t do that.

What happened?: Somewhere in between a street fight some soccer happened. And, for the first time ever, Atlanta United took down New York in the regular season thanks to Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second MLS goal.

So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so, but only because Cincy’s four wins this season have all come by one goal and three have come via a 1-0 scoreline. This is just what they do now. Their ability to manage games has them on top of the East.

RSL…well, you can most likely also expect more of the same. It’s not great.

So, did we learn anything?: I think we’re learning more and more that Aidan Morris is set to leap forward this season. His brace and performance in midfield powered Columbus. You can expect more of the same going forward. Not just from Morris, but from the Crew as a whole.

What happened?: The Crew are just whomping on folks all of the sudden. Last week they did it without Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan, this week they did it with Zela in the lineup. Wilfried Nancy already has them playing some good-looking ball.

What happened?: The Jordan Morris and Léo Chú show continued. Fresh off a performance that saw Morris bag four goals (all assisted by Chú), Morris found another on a Chú assist to start the game. Chú added a goal of his own shortly after and despite a strong second-half push by the Galaxy, Seattle held onto the win.

So, did we learn anything?: Brian Schmetzer had Raul Ruidiaz and Heber available, but stuck with last week’s international break lineup instead. It immediately paid off. The Morris striker experiment has been a productive one and it will be fascinating to see how long they stick with it as Morris puts in an MVP-caliber season and Chú takes the jump they’d been hoping for.