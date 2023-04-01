LA Galaxy sign Serbian goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from FK Čukarički

The LA Galaxy have acquired Serbian youth international goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday. The deal has a permanent transfer option.

Mićović, 21, joins LA after posting 24 shutouts in 54 career professional appearances across all competitions with FK Čukarički (2018-23) and second-division side FK IMT Belgrad (2020-21) At the youth international level, Mićović has made appearances for Serbia at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels.

“We are pleased to bring Novak to the LA Galaxy,” LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. “He has shown his quality and presence with both the first team and with the Serbian youth national teams. We look forward to integrating him into the group upon receipt of a visa.”