LA Galaxy sign Serbian goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from FK Čukarički

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired Serbian youth international goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday. The deal has a permanent transfer option.
Mićović, 21, joins LA after posting 24 shutouts in 54 career professional appearances across all competitions with FK Čukarički (2018-23) and second-division side FK IMT Belgrad (2020-21) At the youth international level, Mićović has made appearances for Serbia at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels.
“We are pleased to bring Novak to the LA Galaxy,” LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. “He has shown his quality and presence with both the first team and with the Serbian youth national teams. We look forward to integrating him into the group upon receipt of a visa.”
Mićović arrives with Jonathan Bond, the Galaxy’s usual starting goalkeeper, sidelined by a shoulder injury. That’s left Jonathan Klinsmann as LA’s primary option, but he reportedly suffered a finger injury in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at the Portland Timbers. Even more, last week LA signed Aaron Cervantes to a short-term loan from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LA Galaxy II.
Given the moving pieces and the severity of Bond and Klinsmann's respective injuries, Mićović could see playing time when paperwork is in hand.
“Novak is a talented, young goalkeeper with huge upside,” said LA technical director Jovan Kirovski. “We believe he has a bright future and will add a high level of competition within our goalkeeper corps.”
Mićović played for the same Serbian team as New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. In mid-February, Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro side (Crown Legacy FC) also signed midfielder Nikola Petković from FK Čukarički.
Alongside striker Dejan Joveljić, LA now have two Serbian players.
