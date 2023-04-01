Generation adidas Cup

“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matthew McConaughey

The Austin FC U-15 and U-17 squads received a special video call from the club’s minister of culture ahead of the 2023 Generation adidas Cup.

Facing the biggest tournament in their young careers, Matthew McConaughey encouraged the academy players to “leave your mark” and “make them remember your name.”

“Enjoy the moment, have a ball, play your a— off,” added the Hollywood star and co-owner. “I can’t wait to see what you all do.”

Generation adidas Cup, the premier youth tournament that brings MLS NEXT academies face-to-face against the best clubs in the world, started on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and will be played throughout next week.

Select games from the tournament can be watched via an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV subscription, including Austin FC U-17’s Group 7 match against Mexican side Pumas UNAM (4:30 pm ET). That group also includes Atlanta United and New York City FC.

Meanwhile, Austin FC U-15s are in Group 10 with the New England Revolution, Columbus Crew and Liga MX's Club America.

The annual showcase tournament will shift to a knockout stage after group play ends on April 4. The finals for both age groups are set for April 9.

Related Stories

How to watch Generation adidas Cup
2023 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch
Austin FC Generation adidas Cup MLS NEXT

Related Stories

2023 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch
How to watch Generation adidas Cup
2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become an MLS star?
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT News
“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup

“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup
How to watch Generation adidas Cup

How to watch Generation adidas Cup
MLS NEXT adds nine new clubs for 2023-24 season

MLS NEXT adds nine new clubs for 2023-24 season
Erin Ridley blazes global trails from MLS NEXT to EFCL and beyond

Erin Ridley blazes global trails from MLS NEXT to EFCL and beyond
2023 Generation adidas Cup to feature record 49 clubs from 12 countries

2023 Generation adidas Cup to feature record 49 clubs from 12 countries
2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs qualification

2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs qualification
More News
MLS NEXT Video
MLS NEXT Video
Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s: Toronto FC vs. Atlas
1:19

Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s: Toronto FC vs. Atlas
Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Real Salt Lake vs. Toulouse
1:28

Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Real Salt Lake vs. Toulouse
Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Seattle vs Arsenal
1:13

Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Seattle vs Arsenal
Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
3:07

Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
More Video