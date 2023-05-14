Your Sunday Kickoff: Cali Clasico set to close Matchday 12 after a wild Rivalry Week Saturday 

So, did we learn anything?: Is Josef back?? He didn’t necessarily do anything spectacular on the goal, but it has to be encouraging for Inter Miami to go with two strikers up top and get a big win over the top team in the conference. I doubt he’s on his way to a Golden Boot or anything, but we all much prefer this Josef compared to the one we saw at the beginning of the year. On a related note, Inter Miami have come out of a six-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak. That’s…weird! But also a great reminder you’re never too far out of it in MLS. We’ll see if Miami can keep it up with their injuries in midfield, but, for now, they can just sit back and enjoy a collection of huge results.