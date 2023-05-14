Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss

It’s called the “Nicest Rivalry In Sports," and Minnesota United FC were nice enough to all but gift Sporting Kansas City a 3-0 win Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park.
More or less, that was how Loons head coach Adrian Heath described the club’s Matchday 12 showing that extended their league winless streak to six straight games (0W-5L-1D) – including two losses in a row.
“Every opportunity that they got this evening was with us giving the ball in bad areas and making poor decisions with the ball,” Heath said of SKC’s three goals that came courtesy of Dany Rosero, Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda.
Rosero’s ninth-minute opener, in particular, left the English manager fuming.
“For them to have a free header in the middle of the goal is criminal, really,” said Heath.
Heath also lamented Sang Bin Jeong having his 26th-minute penalty kick saved by Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia – a moment that could’ve altered the course of the match.
"It could be a game-changer," the manager stated. "It puts us back in the game, puts doubt in their mind."
However, it would be the same old story for Minnesota at Kansas City, where they now have a 0W-8L-0D historical regular-season record (their only win coming in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs).
“I would love to know the answer cause I would sort something out and do something about it,” when asked just what the problem is for him and his players at Children’s Mercy Park.
“Traditionally they’ve been very good here at home. Tonight I don’t think they had to be really, really good to beat us.”
Reynoso situation
While Heath was mostly critical of the team’s defensive performance, he also called out the offensive unit for not creating enough chances. This issue would presumably be solved by Emanuel Reynoso, the suspended playmaker who’s back stateside after failing to report to preseason.
Just exactly when the Argentine will be pulling the strings once again for the Loons attack isn’t so clear, however.
“At this moment, Rey is still suspended by the league,” Heath said of the 27-year-old Argentine. “… I don’t know when that will be cleared, and then it’s a case of, you know, how long is it gonna take him to get up to speed, to play a game?
“… It’s got to get cleared first before we can start integrating him into the group. We hope that will be sooner rather than later.”
With or without Reynoso, veteran defender Michael Boxall insisted he and his teammates have no choice but to turn around a situation that’s dropped Minnesota to ninth place, clinging to the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.
“We’ll obviously fly home and go to sleep very disappointed,” the New Zealand international said.
“… But wake up Sunday, wake up Monday hungry to get things right and push us back up the standings."
