Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss

It’s called the “Nicest Rivalry In Sports," and Minnesota United FC were nice enough to all but gift Sporting Kansas City a 3-0 win Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

More or less, that was how Loons head coach Adrian Heath described the club’s Matchday 12 showing that extended their league winless streak to six straight games (0W-5L-1D) – including two losses in a row.

“Every opportunity that they got this evening was with us giving the ball in bad areas and making poor decisions with the ball,” Heath said of SKC’s three goals that came courtesy of Dany Rosero, Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda.

Rosero’s ninth-minute opener, in particular, left the English manager fuming.

“For them to have a free header in the middle of the goal is criminal, really,” said Heath.

Heath also lamented Sang Bin Jeong having his 26th-minute penalty kick saved by Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia – a moment that could’ve altered the course of the match.

"It could be a game-changer," the manager stated. "It puts us back in the game, puts doubt in their mind."

However, it would be the same old story for Minnesota at Kansas City, where they now have a 0W-8L-0D historical regular-season record (their only win coming in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs).

“I would love to know the answer cause I would sort something out and do something about it,” when asked just what the problem is for him and his players at Children’s Mercy Park.