Pineda: Atlanta United must improve "intensity" to stop losing skid

"I feel like we are not at the level of intensity we need on and off the ball...we need to fix that first and then correct some other [areas]," the Atlanta head coach said. "They have to see what we need to do better. We already talked, and I expect better next time."

While Gonzalo Pineda's side remains fourth in the Eastern Conference on 18 points, they're also three points from falling out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places. With just one win since early April, the Five Stripes' form has become increasingly concerning.

With Saturday's 3-1 Rivalry Week defeat against Charlotte FC – which saw former Atlanta man Justin Meram score twice for the visitors – Atlanta have dropped four straight matches across all competitions, including an early US Open Cup exit to USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC. The latest result, which avenged Charlotte's 3-0 loss at Bank of America Stadium in mid-March, has frustrations growing.

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis: “We said today that if we keep losing, if we keep dropping points, the fans will disappear and they will be right. We bring the fans to the stadium and we send them away.”

Adding salt to Atlanta's wound was the dismissal of Andrew Gutman in the 51st minute after Video Review determined the left back denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the box.

Pineda, though, felt that it was a "clear PK," while expressing disappointment over his team's mentality over the past two matches. That included a 2-1 loss at Inter Miami CF a week ago.

"It feels like the opponent wanted it a little bit more than us these last two games," Pineda said, stating his players had lost the "full determination" he saw from them at the beginning of the year. "They need to realize that every point at home is very valuable. We need to win at home every time, but we need to start with our mentality."

Pineda expressed optimism toward the talent level in his locker room, while noting their overall level of play needs to improve.