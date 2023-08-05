Your Saturday Kickoff: Who’s the hottest team heading into Leagues Cup Round of 16?

What happened?: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (we’ve been telling y’all!) put the Loons up twice, but the Crew got back in it and then took a late lead. Hasani Dotson found an equalizer just before stoppage time, though, and the Loons made it through on penalties. They’ll face a nuclear-hot Toluca side on Tuesday.

So, did we learn anything?: What a game. Hlongwane continues to be one of the best wingers in MLS, the Crew continue to play beautiful soccer and, like we said yesterday, Minnesota are scary when Bebelo Reynoso gets hot. He had three assists in this one and that’s bad news for the rest of the bracket. It’s hard not to get 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoff vibes from Minnesota when Reynoso is playing like that. He might need to be even better to get the Loons past Toluca, though.