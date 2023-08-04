FC Dallas sign Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired Canadian international midfielder Liam Fraser from Belgian second-division side KMSK Deinze, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25.

Fraser, 25, is FCD’s second central-midfield addition of the summer after the club previously acquired former Real Madrid player Asier Illarramendi. These moves coincide with the club trading homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to the LA Galaxy.

"Liam brings to the team another solid option in the midfield position," technical director Andre Zanotta said in a release. "He has experience playing in MLS and Europe, and will play an important role as we strengthen the roster for the final stretch of the season. We are very happy to welcome Liam to FC Dallas."

During his first MLS stint (2018-21), Fraser tallied one assist in 56 combined games (31 starts) for Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew. While at Deinze, Fraser dished out one assist in 37 matches across all competitions.

On the international circuit, Fraser has amassed 19 caps for Canada and was part of their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He was part of their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup squad, too.

To help facilitate the move, FC Dallas acquired the Right of First Refusal for Fraser from Minnesota United FC for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. Minnesota had acquired that position from Toronto in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).