NYCFC sign Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez 

“He is an exciting attacking player who is entering his prime and will add more depth and competition to our front line both this year and in seasons to come.”

“Alonso is a player with great experience for his age, having played extensively in the Concacaf region, both domestically and for the Costa Rica national team, as well as becoming a key player for Lommel SK across the last year and a half in Europe,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.

Martínez, signed before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening, is NYCFC’s latest attacking addition. They’ve previously brought in two U22 Initiative players: Argentine winger Julián Fernández and Algerian striker Mounsef Bakrar .

The 24-year-old Costa Rican international joins from the City Football Group sister club through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27.

“Since the day I heard NYCFC was interested in me, I didn’t think it twice.” Get to know Costa Rican winger, @_alonso11 🗣️ #DaleNewYork pic.twitter.com/syeKYqRcMm

While at Lommel, the left-footed Martínez tallied eight goals and nine assists in 36 appearances. He has also featured with Costa Rican clubs LD Alajuelense and Guadalupe FC in 118 matches, tallying 30 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.

While representing Los Ticos, Martínez has logged 14 appearances. He was part of their Concacaf Nations League squad last March.

“I hope to use the experience I have gained throughout my career to help this team achieve its goals this season,” said Martínez. “I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates and play in front of the New York faithful.”

NYCFC are one of MLS's busiest teams in the summer transfer market, hoping to reclaim an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They're currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, at risk of missing the postseason for the first team since their expansion season in 2015.