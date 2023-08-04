Inter Miami bring Messi Show to FC Dallas in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami CF ’s first three games with Lionel Messi have been nothing short of magical . Now the question is whether they can replicate that magic away from home.

“Obviously the team’s in a good spot right now,” right back DeAndre Yedlin said Friday in a pre-match press conference. “But at the end of the day, we’re in this tournament to win it and we’re not gonna be satisfied unless we do so.”

For starters, Messi has erupted for 5g/1a, linking up seamlessly with fellow summer blockbuster signings/FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , while raising the level of his new teammates. Robert Taylor perfectly exemplifies the latter point, with the Finnish international posting three goals and three assists since joining forces with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion.

Based on their home performances in the tournament, Miami will be a handful at Toyota Stadium.

The answer will come Sunday night, when the new-look Herons get their first road test against FC Dallas with a Leagues Cup quarterfinal spot up for grabs.

Dallas may have something to say about that. After losing a penalty shootout to Charlotte FC in their group stage opener, the Texan club have dispatched two straight Liga MX opponents (Necaxa and Mazatlán) en route to the Round of 16.

In addition, FCD head coach Nico Estévez has three full 90s worth of Miami game footage to analyze – specifically Wednesday’s Round of 32 contest against Orlando City SC, in which the Lions employed effective defensive tactics to limit Busquets’ influence in the middle of the pitch.

“If I was the opposing team I would try to do that also,” Yedlin commented on the possibility of Dallas targeting the 35-year-old Spaniard. “You know, he’s a mastermind in the middle.”

That said, the USMNT veteran was quick to point out that the Herons now boast an embarrassment of riches in attack.