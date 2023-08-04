Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United, Erik López mutually terminate contract

Atlanta United logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Atlanta United and forward Erik López have reached a mutual contract termination, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Paraguay native spent parts of four seasons (2020-23) with Atlanta, never firmly breaking into the first team. He departs with one goal scored in 19 games (10 starts).

López spent last season on loan at Argentine side Banfield. He initially joined Atlanta from Paraguayan side Olimpia.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

