Atlanta United, Erik López mutually terminate contract

Atlanta United and forward Erik López have reached a mutual contract termination, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Paraguay native spent parts of four seasons (2020-23) with Atlanta, never firmly breaking into the first team. He departs with one goal scored in 19 games (10 starts).
López spent last season on loan at Argentine side Banfield. He initially joined Atlanta from Paraguayan side Olimpia.
