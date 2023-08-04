Toronto FC sign German forward Prince Owusu

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed forward Prince Owusu after the former German youth international was a free agent, the club announced Friday.

Owusu, 26, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. Per MLS roster rules, clubs can sign out-of-contract players until the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 15 (the Secondary Transfer Window closed on Aug. 2).

"We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window," Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release. "He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker.