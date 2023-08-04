Toronto FC sign German forward Prince Owusu

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed forward Prince Owusu after the former German youth international was a free agent, the club announced Friday.
Owusu, 26, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. Per MLS roster rules, clubs can sign out-of-contract players until the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 15 (the Secondary Transfer Window closed on Aug. 2).
"We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window," Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release. "He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker.
"His ability to be a reliable target in possession while also being a constant threat with his smart and powerful runs in behind opposing defenses will be a welcomed combination here at TFC."
Owusu began his professional career in VfB Stuttgart’s youth system, starting a journey throughout Germany’s lower divisions that included 10 goals in 34 appearances last season for SSV Jahn Regensburg. He also found success at TSV 1860 Munich, Arminia Bielefeld and more.
Owusu is Toronto’s second late-season attacking addition after they acquired Cassius Mailula from South African top-flight side Mamelodi Sundowns FC. Two central midfielders, Latif Blessing and Franco Ibarra, also joined from within the league.
In Toronto, Owusu projects as fighting for starter’s minutes with MLS veteran CJ Sapong. For further context, strikers Ayo Akinola (loan to San Jose Earthquakes) and Adama Diomande (season-ending injury) aren’t in the mix.
The reinforcements are geared towards Toronto achieving their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2020. They’re currently second-from-bottom (14th place) in the Eastern Conference table and seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Bob Bradley in late June.
