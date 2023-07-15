Your Saturday Kickoff: Which teams really need a win before the Leagues Cup break?

FC Dallas have transferred homegrown defender Justin Che to Danish top-flight side Brøndby IF . The 19-year-old US youth international now heads to Europe permanently after spending the last year and a half on loan at German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (2022-23). He was also previously loaned to Bayern Munich II in 2021.

Rodolfo Pizarro has left Inter Miami CF via a mutual contract termination. Crucially, the 29-year-old Mexican midfielder’s departure opens a Designated Player spot for the Herons as they eye high-profile roster moves and begin play under new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Pizarro is expected to join Greek top-flight side AEK Athens on a free transfer, reuniting him with former San Jose Earthquakes manager Matías Almeyda after they flourished together at Liga MX side Chivas.

Diego Valeri has signed a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the Portland Timbers. Valeri, a 2015 MLS Cup winner and the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, will also be inducted into the Timbers Ring of Honor during Saturday night's Matchday 26 showdown with the Columbus Crew at Providence Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

The last matchday before the MLS All-Star Game/Leagues Cup break is upon us. Storylines upon storylines…

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

As good as the Crew have been this year they’ve only been able to put together two road wins. And one of those came on a midfield buzzer beater. They have a good chance to correct some road woes against a Timbers team that isn’t in the best place right now.

Houston are right on the edge of the playoff line and they haven’t even had Coco Carrasquilla for a few games now. It’s not a bad place to be all considered but they still need to take care of business against the Rapids.

A totally fine game that will probably be played relatively well, and I don’t think there’s really more to say about it.

The last chance for Miami to grab points before the expected arrival of a certain Argentine World Cup champion. They can get to 21 points with a win. Then it’s a 12-game mad dash to grab enough points to make the playoffs. They probably really need to win. St. Louis very likely don’t care much about that.

Chicago are doing that thing where they give everyone some hope. They’re in ninth place and one point out of eighth place with a game in hand. If they can get a win over Toronto tonight (most teams do lately) they will come out of Leagues Cup with an 11-game sprint to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Montréal are sputtering right now. Ever since back-to-back wins against Minnesota and Nashville, they’ve picked up one point in the last four games and have dropped below the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line. They’re equal on points with three other teams for 10th place in the East, including… Charlotte. Even if it may not be the best game of the day, it has some weight to it.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The Revs took care of Atlanta midweek. Now they have a chance to do the same against another good, but not quite great team. If they can get it done, they can continue to be the last hope in the rest of the league’s still kind of fruitless effort to try and catch FC Cincinnati in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 32/50

This is technically a matchup of the two most consistently successful teams in the East over the last five years or so. However… well, NYCFC aren’t quite holding up their end of the bargain. Still, they’re not doomed yet. There’s still time to salvage things. A road win over the Union would go a long way toward that. Philly have lost just once at home this year, though.

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: FS1, Apple TV - Free, FS1

Plusometer Score: 37/50

These two teams and fanbases don’t care for each other much. On top of that, this one actually feels like it has stakes. It’s a rare occurrence in this rivalry for both teams to actually be something close to pretty good. A loss for either team is going to inspire a lot of dread in the losing fanbase, which makes this the best kind of rivalry game.

Minnesota United vs. LAFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 35/50

You probably know we’re pretty bullish on the Loons around here. This is a different kind of test, though. Teemu Pukki, Bebelo Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane willl have to be at their best. And Minnesota will finally have to get it together at home. The Loons have just two home wins all year, the second-worst mark in the league.

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 36/50

You probably know we’re even more bullish on both RSL and the Red Bulls. RSL have already come good though. I’m starting to be convinced the Red Bulls are set to somehow make it through an entire season with near-historically good underlying numbers and miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Still, this is a fun matchup between two teams I’m convinced are good at soccer. Should be a good game.

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50

To be honest, I kind of end up frowning a lot watching both teams right now. Seattle can’t put together consistent results and Dallas have kind of sort of been faceplanting. Luckily for both teams, you can get away with these kinds of things in the West. Still, typically, these are two of the better teams in the conference.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50