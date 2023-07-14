MLS clubs receive over $7 million in FIFA World Cup 2022 benefits

As part of the FIFA Club Benefits Program (CBP) for player participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 25 different Major League Soccer clubs will receive nearly $7.2 million in combined payments.
The rounded per-player daily amount of $10,950 – regardless of how many minutes they played during the tournament – is divided and distributed to the club(s) with which the player was registered in the two years leading up to the final competition. In its entirety, the CBP will pay out $209 million following the release of 837 players from 440 clubs.
Concacaf clubs receive 8% of the total pool, with MLS sides CF Montréal (third), Seattle Sounders FC (fourth) and LAFC (fifth) among the region's top five earners. The four MLS clubs not receiving payments are Austin FC, Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC.
While in Qatar, 36 MLS players were called up across 12 of 32 participating nations, led by nine for the United States and 11 for Canada. Argentina defeated France in the final, a match that saw Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada become the first active MLS player to win a World Cup title.
The CBP will increase to $355 million for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that's co-hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Club
Money received
CF Montréal
$1,040,291
Seattle Sounders FC
$826,757
LAFC
$764,705
Toronto FC
$502,807
Nashville SC
$393,303
Chicago Fire FC
$315,737
New York City FC
$302,962
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
$298,399
Orlando City SC
$268,285
Philadelphia Union
$257,335
New England Revolution
$257,335
Colorado Rapids
$253,685
FC Dallas
$229,959
New York Red Bulls
$229,959
FC Cincinnati
$208,058
Minnesota United FC
$190,720
Atlanta United
$164,256
Charlotte FC
$151,481
Columbus Crew
$147,830
Inter Miami CF
$114,979
LA Galaxy
$73,002
Real Salt Lake
$69,352
Houston Dynamo FC
$65,702
San Jose Earthquakes
$34,676
D.C. United
$31,026
TOTAL
$7,192,601