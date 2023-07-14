Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas transfer defender Justin Che to Brøndby IF

Jonathan Sigal

FC Dallas have transferred homegrown defender Justin Che to Danish top-flight side Brøndby IF, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old US youth international now heads to Europe permanently after spending the last year year and a half on loan at German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (2022-23). He was also previously loaned to Bayern Munich II in 2021.

Che joins a long line of FCD academy products to head overseas, following in the footsteps of PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds, Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann and more.

Che, who can play fullback and center back, notched three assists in 15 games (12 starts) for Dallas in 2021. He signed his homegrown deal in October 2020 after impressing for now-MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC.

In May, Che helped the United States reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. He played 90 minutes in four of their five games.

Brøndby IF have become a regular transfer partner for MLS clubs, with those like Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) arriving from the Danish side. They regular compete in UEFA international competitions.

