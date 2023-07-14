Diego Valeri signs 1-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers 

The Portland Timbers are giving Diego Valeri a worthy sendoff, signing the legendary Argentine midfielder to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the club.

“Today, returning to retire a Portland Timber, I feel fulfilled about my journey and adventure with the club and am so thankful for the love the city gave to me.”

“When I first came to Portland, the most important thing to me was to honor the club’s history and bring the highest prestige to the Timbers,” Valeri, who departed the Timbers after the 2021 season, said in an official statement.

Valeri, a 2015 MLS Cup winner and the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, will also be inducted into the Timbers Ring of Honor during Saturday night's Matchday 26 showdown with the Columbus Crew at Providence Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Acquired from boyhood club Lanús (first via loan before completing a permanent transfer) in 2013, Valeri left an indelible mark during his nine-year spell in the Rose City, becoming Portland's all-time leader in regular-season goals (86), assists (91) and points (263). In total, he contributed 100g/104a over 306 appearances (265 starts) across all competitions for the club.

Valeri guided the club to three MLS Cups (2015, '18 & '21), lifting the trophy in his first finals appearance while also winning the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020.

A three-time MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection (2013, '14 & '17) and five-time MLS All-Star (2013, '14, '16, '17 & '18), Valeri's vast personal trophy collection also includes the MLS Newcomer of the Year (2013), MLS Cup MVP (2015) and MLS MVP (2017) awards. He's the only player in league history to receive all three of those accolades.

“It is only fitting that Diego Valeri will officially retire a Portland Timber,” said club owner Merritt Paulson. “He gave so much to our club and we can never give back what he has given us. It will be amazing for fans to have the opportunity to recognize Diego publicly Saturday when we induct him into the Ring of Honor.”