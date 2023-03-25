Your Saturday Kickoff: Matchday 5's unpredictability factor is off the charts

New York City FC have signed attacking midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven through the 2023 MLS season . The loan doesn't contain a purchase option. The 22-year-old, who has one US men’s national team appearance, came through Real Salt Lake’s youth system before heading to one of the Dutch first division’s highest-profile clubs.

This is kind of a perfect MLS Saturday. We’re just at the point where we think we’re getting the general feel for how teams will perform this season and then, boom, an international break smoke bomb gets thrown into it all and every single result today will have varying levels of validity. Basically, we could learn a lot and also nothing but maybe something today. How can you not be romantic about MLS?

Or I guess it could be the ugliest soccer of the year and we just choose to never talk about this one again. But I choose to embrace today with unbridled optimism at the possibility we could see one of the weirdest days of the year. And isn’t that what The Daily Kickoff is all about?

All of this and more is possible today because a league filled with variance is getting an IV bag full of even more unknown variables. There will be teenagers making their first starts, tactical changes to make up for absent players and a general sense that anything could happen.

We talked on Thursday about which teams will potentially be missing the most today due to international duty. However, pretty much every team is missing at least something. Again, maybe not an ideal way to learn about the quality of each team. It could be an ideal way to get some of the weirdest games of the season. Just imagine MLS 360 cutting into one of the best own goals you’ve ever seen and jumping out of that broadcast to another broadcast to show you one of the best own goals you’ve ever seen and then returning to the previous broadcast to tell you that Video Review looked at the play and realized that, first off, that own goal was super sweet, and second, there was actually a penalty at the other end of the field before the super sweet own goal.

Even with some reshaped rosters, there are some excellent games in the Western Conference today. You’ve got a battle to avoid winning a race to the bottom, a potential panic party, a couple of chances to take down the big bads, and a GRIT and HUSTLE and CITY extravaganza. It’s going to be awesome.

Starting with Portland and LA today at 4:30 pm ET on Apple TV (free) and FOX. We’re only four games in for Portland and three games in for the Galaxy, but neither is going to feel ecstatic about taking less than a point per game so far. Neither team needs to burn it all down and start over with a loss today, but it might be time to consider reconsidering expectations for the season. Neither team has looked sharp at any point, neither team has looked like they’ve improved from last season and the Galaxy are running out of time to bring in transfers before the Primary Window closes and their Secondary Transfer Window restrictions kick in. Could be messy. And a bit desperate at times. How can you not be romantic about a potential semi-desperate mess?

Then, Austin face a Colorado team that just lost their most solidifying midfielder, Jack Price, for the season. After last week’s general existence within a nightmare, Austin could use a win here. If they don’t get it… well, no one should actually be all that concerned but there’s no denying the vibes around the club might get strange.

Later in the day, nearly-full-strength Sporting KC and FC Dallas sides have a chance to take down slightly diluted versions of the West’s best. Dénis Bouanga, José Cifuentes and Diego Palacios are out for LAFC, and Seattle are missing a handful of starters including Nouhou and Raúl Ruidíaz. If there was ever a time to take all three points against these two teams, this is it. If you can’t do it now, are you ever going to do it?