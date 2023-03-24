DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Pedro Santos injury

D.C. United midfielder Pedro Santos has undergone arthroscopic surgery to remove an osteochondral fragment in his left knee, an injury sustained during his substitute appearance in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC on Matchday 4. Santos was removed from the match in the 78th minute.

Acquired in the offseason as a free agent who last played for the Columbus Crew, the Portuguese playmaker has started three of four matches this season. His role with D.C. has seen him return to more attacking positions after undergoing a conversion to fullback/wingback for the Crew. Santos has one assist on the season.

D.C. United return to action Saturday, March 25 when hosting the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Black-and-Red will hope to earn just their second win of the season.

D.C. United Pedro Santos

Related Stories

Power Rankings: How high can Atlanta United, St. Louis CITY SC climb?
DC United sign Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest
Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3
More News
More News
DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks

DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland
Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection
"I'm not a lazy striker": New DP Dante Vanzeir at home with Red Bulls
Extratime

"I'm not a lazy striker": New DP Dante Vanzeir at home with Red Bulls
Who steps up? 10 MLS players who can capitalize on international call-ups

Who steps up? 10 MLS players who can capitalize on international call-ups
NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven
More News
Video
Video
Dante Vanzeir arrives for New York Red Bulls | Extratime interview
18:21

Dante Vanzeir arrives for New York Red Bulls | Extratime interview
Mic'd Up! Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
1:42

Mic'd Up! Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Can Thiago Almada continue this hot streak? | Quicker Stats
0:34
Quicker Stats

Can Thiago Almada continue this hot streak? | Quicker Stats
Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
5:14

Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
More Video