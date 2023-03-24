DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks

D.C. United midfielder Pedro Santos has undergone arthroscopic surgery to remove an osteochondral fragment in his left knee, an injury sustained during his substitute appearance in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC on Matchday 4. Santos was removed from the match in the 78th minute.

Acquired in the offseason as a free agent who last played for the Columbus Crew, the Portuguese playmaker has started three of four matches this season. His role with D.C. has seen him return to more attacking positions after undergoing a conversion to fullback/wingback for the Crew. Santos has one assist on the season.