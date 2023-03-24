Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 24-year-old, picked No. 25 overall (first round) out of Cornell University, joins through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26. Eneli becomes RSL's third SuperDraft signing this year, following in the footsteps of Generation adidas forwards Ilijah Paul (7th overall) and Bertin Jacquesson (16th overall).

A dual US-Nigerian citizen, Eneli offers versatility as a defender capable of fulfilling midfield duties while also providing offensive punch. In fact, the former Columbus Crew academy member (2012-17) played as a forward in college, scoring 20 goals and adding 17 assists in 60 games for Cornell, earning Second Team All-American honors and helping the Big Red qualify for the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time in nearly three decades.

Eneli was given a first-team contract after impressing with RSL and the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs during the preseason.

After receiving a bye week in Matchday 4, Salt Lake return to action Saturday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when hosting red-hot St. Louis CITY SC, the first expansion club in MLS history to win their first four matches.