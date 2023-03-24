Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Real Salt Lake logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have signed defender/midfielder Emeka Eneli after selecting him in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old, picked No. 25 overall (first round) out of Cornell University, joins through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26. Eneli becomes RSL's third SuperDraft signing this year, following in the footsteps of Generation adidas forwards Ilijah Paul (7th overall) and Bertin Jacquesson (16th overall).

A dual US-Nigerian citizen, Eneli offers versatility as a defender capable of fulfilling midfield duties while also providing offensive punch. In fact, the former Columbus Crew academy member (2012-17) played as a forward in college, scoring 20 goals and adding 17 assists in 60 games for Cornell, earning Second Team All-American honors and helping the Big Red qualify for the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time in nearly three decades.

Eneli was given a first-team contract after impressing with RSL and the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs during the preseason.

After receiving a bye week in Matchday 4, Salt Lake return to action Saturday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when hosting red-hot St. Louis CITY SC, the first expansion club in MLS history to win their first four matches.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake Emeka Eneli

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland
NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven
Charlotte FC sign homegrown center back Jack Neeley
More News
More News
DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks

DC United midfielder Pedro Santos undergoes knee surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland
Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Emeka Eneli after SuperDraft selection
"I'm not a lazy striker": New DP Dante Vanzeir at home with Red Bulls
Extratime

"I'm not a lazy striker": New DP Dante Vanzeir at home with Red Bulls
Who steps up? 10 MLS players who can capitalize on international call-ups

Who steps up? 10 MLS players who can capitalize on international call-ups
NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven
More News
Video
Video
Dante Vanzeir arrives for New York Red Bulls | Extratime interview
18:21

Dante Vanzeir arrives for New York Red Bulls | Extratime interview
Mic'd Up! Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
1:42

Mic'd Up! Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Can Thiago Almada continue this hot streak? | Quicker Stats
0:34
Quicker Stats

Can Thiago Almada continue this hot streak? | Quicker Stats
Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
5:14

Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
More Video