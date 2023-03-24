Real Salt Lake sign captain Damir Kreilach to contract extension

“We are thrilled to keep ‘Dami’ the player on the field in Salt Lake for several more years on an extended deal,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “And our club is even more ecstatic to keep Damir the phenomenal leader and person attached to our organization for even longer.”

The 33-year-old, who’s held a Designated Player roster spot, originally joined RSL in 2018 from German side Union Berlin. He has 44 goals and 24 assists in 127 games since then, earning the Claret-and-Cobalt’s golden boot on three separate occasions.

Kreilach missed the majority of RSL’s 2022 season with a back injury, but has recovered to start every match of the new campaign. He’s played both as an attacking midfielder and second striker, developing a propensity for headed goals and late-arriving runs into the penalty box.

A year ago, Kreilach established a block of season tickets earmarked for underserved communities in the Southeast corner of America First Field for RSL home games. Kreilach’s annual purchase is matched by both ownership and corporate contributions to create “Kreilach’s Corner,” which allows nearly 400+ children to attend each match who wouldn’t otherwise have that opportunity.

Each month during the season, Kreilach also leads the squad on a local community service project.

“First of all, on behalf of the team, I want to say huge thank you for fans’ support as our 12th man,” said Kreilach. “Every single game, there is nothing nicer than playing at America First Field and having a sold-out stadium. Our fans show every season that everything is possible and huge respect to them.

“I’m grateful to have everyone on our side and to have our back in each year’s ups and downs. All of us, we have a responsibility to bring quality on the field and at the end of the day to secure the results that everyone expects.”