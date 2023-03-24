Houston Dynamo sign center back Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have secured a key piece in their roster rebuild, announcing Friday they’ve signed Danish international defender Erik Sviatchenko from FC Midtjylland.

The 31-year-old, who’s captained the Danish powerhouse side, has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. The deal involved Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Sviatchenko projects as a first-choice center back alongside Zimbabwean international Teenage Hadebe. The Dynamo, in their early days under new head coach Ben Olsen, also have Ethan Bartlow and Daniel Steres as domestic options at the position.

"We entered this offseason looking to add more players with a winning pedigree and Erik has won at every stop in his career. He adds valuable experience to the spine of our team and provides another veteran presence in our locker room," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.