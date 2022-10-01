Your Saturday Kickoff: How Week 33 can create some crazy Decision Day scenarios

Scenario #5: Colorado beat Dallas, San Jose beat Minnesota, Vancouver beat Austin, RSL beat LA, Seattle beat SKC, LAFC beat Portland, Houston beat Nashville

In the 1980s — like 40-something years ago — people got together to do something called Hands Across America where they all got in a line and held hands in a massive human chain from coast to coast across the country while everyone talked about how Duran Duran would always be popular. I may be mixing up some details there, but I know it was supposed to solve a good chunk of the world problems. I don’t think it worked that time, but I’m willing to do what it takes to make this scenario a reality. Even if that means buying into the power of self-belief. What I’m saying is, meet me outside, I wanna try something.